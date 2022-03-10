 WWE 2K22 DLC to add 28 wrestlers including Logan Paul & Ronda Rousey - Dexerto
WWE 2K22 DLC to add 28 wrestlers including Logan Paul & Ronda Rousey

Published: 10/Mar/2022 17:54

by Lawrence Scotti
Logan Paul, Rondo Rousey, WWE 2K22

2K has announced their DLC roadmap for WWE 2k22, adding 28 new wrestlers across the year with the list including both Logan Paul and Ronda Rousey.

The WWE 2K franchise has had a big comeback with WWE 2k22 after taking a year off in 2021 to reset.

Although the game isn’t perfect, it packs tons of content, nails the gameplay, and helps put the franchise back on the right track.

Now, the developers have revealed what’s in store for the title post-launch, including the addition of some interesting characters.

WWE 2K22 released on March 8.

WWE 2K22 DLC release schedule confirmed

Star YouTuber Logan Paul and UFC legend turned wrestler Ronda Rousey will make their way to WWE 2K22 as paid DLC.

The DLC will include up to 28 new additions through five different packs, and will all be available to those who purchase the Season Pass.

Banzai Pack release date

The Banzai Pack is coming April 26, and including five wrestlers:

  • Yokozuna
  • Umaga
  • Rikishi
  • Omos
  • Kacy Catanzaro

Most Wanted Pack release date

The Most Wanted Pack is coming May 17, and includes fight old school stars:

  • Cactus Jack
  • The Boogeyman
  • Vader
  • Ilja Dragunov
  • Indi Hartwell

Stand Back Pack release date

The Stand Back Pack is coming June 7 and will include:

  • Hurricane Helms
  • Stacy Keibler
  • A-Kid
  • Wes Lee
  • Nash Carter

Clowning Around Pack release date

The Clowning Around Pack will have Ronda Rousey, and will drop June 28:

  • Doink the Clown
  • Ronda Rousey
  • The British Bulldog
  • Mr. T
  • Doudrop
  • Rick Boogs

The Whole Dam Pack release date

The last DLC pack will arrive on July 19, which is highlighted by Logan Paul:

  • Rob Van Dam
  • Logan Paul
  • Machine Gun Kelly
  • LA Knight
  • Xia Li
  • Commander Azeez
  • Sarray

Including a mixture of new and old wrestlers, along with musicians and influencers like Paul, WWE 2K22’s DLC will certainly pack a punch.

Logan Paul speaking on his podcast
YouTube: IMPAULSIVE
Logan’s podcast ‘ImPaulsive’ has over 3.7 million subscribers.

Logan has appeared in WWE events in the past and has signed on to star in the upcoming WrestleMania 38.

Rousey first appeared in the WWE back in 2014 and has appeared in tons of WWE events since.

