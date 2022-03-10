WWE 2K22 DLC to add 28 wrestlers including Logan Paul & Ronda Rousey

2K has announced their DLC roadmap for WWE 2k22, adding 28 new wrestlers across the year with the list including both Logan Paul and Ronda Rousey.

The WWE 2K franchise has had a big comeback with WWE 2k22 after taking a year off in 2021 to reset.

Although the game isn’t perfect, it packs tons of content, nails the gameplay, and helps put the franchise back on the right track.

Now, the developers have revealed what’s in store for the title post-launch, including the addition of some interesting characters.

WWE 2K22 DLC release schedule confirmed

Star YouTuber Logan Paul and UFC legend turned wrestler Ronda Rousey will make their way to WWE 2K22 as paid DLC.

The DLC will include up to 28 new additions through five different packs, and will all be available to those who purchase the Season Pass.

Banzai Pack release date

The Banzai Pack is coming April 26, and including five wrestlers:

Yokozuna

Umaga

Rikishi

Omos

Kacy Catanzaro

Most Wanted Pack release date

The Most Wanted Pack is coming May 17, and includes fight old school stars:

Cactus Jack

The Boogeyman

Vader

Ilja Dragunov

Indi Hartwell

Stand Back Pack release date

The Stand Back Pack is coming June 7 and will include:

Hurricane Helms

Stacy Keibler

A-Kid

Wes Lee

Nash Carter

Clowning Around Pack release date

The Clowning Around Pack will have Ronda Rousey, and will drop June 28:

Doink the Clown

Ronda Rousey

The British Bulldog

Mr. T

Doudrop

Rick Boogs

The Whole Dam Pack release date

The last DLC pack will arrive on July 19, which is highlighted by Logan Paul:

Rob Van Dam

Logan Paul

Machine Gun Kelly

LA Knight

Xia Li

Commander Azeez

Sarray

Including a mixture of new and old wrestlers, along with musicians and influencers like Paul, WWE 2K22’s DLC will certainly pack a punch.

Logan has appeared in WWE events in the past and has signed on to star in the upcoming WrestleMania 38.

Rousey first appeared in the WWE back in 2014 and has appeared in tons of WWE events since.