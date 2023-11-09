Logan Paul leaves fans conflicted with risqué WWE victory celebration photos

Logan Paul is leaving both his fans and critics feeling a little conflicted after posting some celebratory photos after his major WWE championship win.

Logan Paul might be best known for his YouTube empire, but the content creator has come a long way from his roots on Vine in the 2010’s.

Over the years, he’s managed to start an extremely successful business in his Prime beverage line, having sold one billion bottles after first starting the brand with KSI back in early 2022.

He’s also transitioned from life as a full-time influencer to becoming a breakout heel in the WWE — not to mention his exploits in the influencer-boxing space.

After just eight pro wrestling matches, Paul was able to secure his first-ever WWE United States Championship win in an explosive bout against WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio at November 4’s Crown Jewel premium live event.

WWE Logan Paul took home a major WWE victory after defeating Rey Mysterio for the US Championship

On top of that, Paul already has his sights set on even bigger accomplishments, saying in an interview that he wants to become the “face of the WWE.”

To celebrate his latest victory, Logan took to Instagram to show off a few photos of himself with his championship belt… and it’s safe to say that they left fans feeling a bit conflicted.

Logan Paul celebrates WWE victory with risqué Instagram pics

In one photo, Paul is sound asleep with fiancé Nina Agdal as he cuddles with his belt in bed. In another, the YouTuber turned WWE heel is running on a treadmill, drinking a bottle of Lemonade Prime and, of course, wearing his belt.

However, the final photo is giving fans pause. In it, Paul stands in the shower, using the belt to cover up his particulars.

(Oddly enough, this isn’t the first time Logan has gotten creative with covering up his cajones, as seen in another Instagram pic where he used a hand mirror to censor himself.)

His Instagram post garnered quite a few hilarious responses, with one fan commenting, “Nah, no one is wearing that belt again after that last pic.”

“Why am I not surprised he’s the little spoon?” another joked.

“Bro made sure no one wears the belt after him in the last slide,” another said.

It’s clear that Logan is living it up after his big win — and he’s already looking forward to the future of his bombastic WWE career.