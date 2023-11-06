WWE fans praise Logan Paul for “saving” Rey Mysterio from devastating injury

Logan Paul is being praised by WWE fans online thanks to a quick thinking save he made during his recent US Championship match against Rey Mysterio, in which the influencer-turned-wrestler prevented what could have been a serious injury for his opponent.

Logan Paul’s run in the WWE has hit another major milestone, with the influencer winning his first-ever title at the Pay-Per-View event Crown Jewel. Paul defeated Rey Mysterio, a WWE legend and icon, for the United States Championship, in what was an exciting match and received positive feedback from fans and critics alike.

Article continues after ad

The ending solidified Paul as a heel, using brass knuckles to knock Mysterio out and secure his first-ever title with the company.

Article continues after ad

And while this finish has been a big talking point of the match, a specific spot that could have led to a very serious neck injury for Mysterio has been widely discussed online.

With many praising Logan Paul for his quick thinking in what could have been a scary moment for his opponent. The spot in question involved Mysterio jumping from the ropes with a springboard moonsault. However, his jump wasn’t clean and he ended up falling a bit short.

Article continues after ad

Logan Paul quickly lunged forward and grabbed Mysterio who, as seen in clips of the spot, was very likely going to fall straight onto his neck.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Humble Wrestling shared the moment online, captioning the Tweet “Logan Paul saved Rey’s neck.”

Other social media users have also been sharing their praise for Paul. Another person on Twitter wrote “Bro. After this no one can talk sh*t about LoganPaul I’m not the hugest fan of the dude. But you gotta respect the work. He just saved a HOFers life there.”

Article continues after ad

Others added “I truly hated Logan Paul until he entered the ring. That guy has really just impressed every time he’s been in the ring. He’s got skill like I’ve never seen from a new blood wrestler and frankly, he deserves all the credit where due.”

Article continues after ad

Now that Logan Paul is the US Champion, there’s no doubt he will make a few more appearances with the WWE before the year is up This next step in his wrestling career was a big test for him and a chance to continue winning over fans and critics alike.

Article continues after ad

For all the latest entertainment news and updates, be sure to check out Dexerto’s full coverage here.