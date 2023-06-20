Logan Paul’s in-ring WWE return locked in for Money in the Bank 2023 ladder match

Content creator Logan Paul announced that he will be taking part in this year’s Money in The Bank Pay-Per-View match in the WWE, with Paul revealing his entry into the popular match type during the most recent episode of Monday Night RAW.

Logan Paul has now been wrestling part-time in the WWE for over 2 years. With the content creator and influencer even signing a new contract with the company in April of 2023. Since his debut at WrestleMania, Logan Paul has slowly but surely won over the respect of WWE fans and wrestlers thanks to his impressive showings in the ring.

And while it has been a few months since he has appeared in the world of WWE, Paul is now officially back and set to appear in one of the most exciting Pay-Per-View matches of the year, Money in the Bank.

During the most recent edition of Monday Night RAW, Logan Paul dropped by to officially reveal that he will be taking part in the upcoming Money in the Bank Pay-Per-View event next month in the UK. During a segment on the show, Paul came out to a wave of boos, a big smile on his face to boot as he confirmed his place in the match.

“Today is the day that Clevelanders are done losing. I, Logan Paul, am going to single-handedly put some respect on this great city’s name. So look, because I can, I called the executives and ya’ boy got a special invitation. Ladies and gentlemen, I will be competing in the Money in the Bank ladder match on July 1st, in London.”

“And I’m gonna win that contract, I’m gonna cash it in and I’m gonna take the championship from whoever I want, whenever I want.”

Given Paul’s reputation for big spots, a match of this type is the perfect backdrop for him to once again show off his agility. After all, his previous matches and appearances have all been praised by current and former WWE stars.

His Royal Rumble spot with Ricochet touted by many as a stand-out moment from the match. The Money in the Bank PPV is set to take place in London on July 1st.

Be sure to check back in with Dexerto as we’ll be covering Logan Paul’s performance in the match and if his appearance set’s up any future rivalries for the content creator moving forward in the WWE.