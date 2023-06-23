Dana White reveals Elon Musk & Mark Zuckerberg “dead serious” about fight

Dana White has revealed that he’s been in touch with Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg over their proposed MMA fight and he says both are “absolutely dead serious” about it.

Over the last few days, Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg have been teasing the fact that might fight each other under MMA rules. It’s even gotten to the point where the Facebook boss took inspiration from Khabib Nurmagomedov with the ‘send me location’ message to Elon on June 22 about making the ‘cage match’ a reality.

Article continues after ad

Dana White is not exactly new to celebrity and big crossover fights. He helped promote the Conor McGregor vs Floyd Mayweather boxing match and signed wrestling star CM Punk to the UFC.

Now, it seems he’s getting involved with the proposed Musk vs Zuckerberg fight, as he’s spoken to both sides about it actually happening. And, he’s conceived it could be the “biggest” fight in the history of fights.

Dana White reveals he’s involved with Musk vs Zuckerberg fight talks

“I was talking to both Elon and Mark last night, both guys are absolutely dead serious about this,” he told TMZ. “They both said yeah, we’ll do it. They both want to do it!”

Article continues after ad

The UFC president revealed that Zuckerberg asked him initially if Musk was actually interested, so he’s been acting as somewhat of a middleman and hypeman for them. Which is well within his remit, given his longtime role within the UFC.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“This would be the biggest fight ever in the history of the world. Bigger than anything that’s ever been done, it would break all pay-per-view records,” he added. “These guys would raise hundreds of millions of dollars for charity and you don’t have to be a fight fan to be interested in this fight.”

Article continues after ad

White added that “everybody would want to see it,” but there doesn’t appear to be anything set just yet in the way of date, location, or what MMA ruleset they’d contest the fight under.

It remains to be seen if it will actually happen or if it’s just a classic bit of talk to create interest in something that goes nowhere or severely undersells the hype.