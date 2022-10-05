Logan Paul challenges MMA fighters in new training footage

Virginia is an entertainment writer and an expert in all things TikTok, YouTube, and influencer-related. Boasting a background in English education, she's been tackling the social media space for over four years. You can reach Virginia at: [email protected]

YouTube star Logan Paul has issued a challenge to the world of mixed martial artists after sharing some new footage of himself training for MMA.

Logan Paul has successfully merged his athletic abilities with his career as an online entertainer in a big way.

Breaking ground as one of the first major influencer-boxers back in 2018, Logan has had three major boxing matches — one against the undefeated Floyd Mayweather — on top of his ongoing stint in the WWE with Roman Reigns.

Now, it’s looking like he’s finally getting into the octagon, if his latest training footage is anything to go by… and it seems like he’s itching for a fight, too.

Logan Paul issues challenge to MMA fighters

Early in October, Paul uploaded footage to his SnapChat account showing him training in mixed martial arts. After jumping rope, he practiced a front kick on a sandbag, before doing an ab workout and jumping rope again.

That’s not all; Paul even called out the MMA world during his training sesh, writing in a caption: “Watch out, MMA fighters.”

While it’s unclear when Logan’s next big bout will be, this development follows years of the eldest Paul brother begging for a turn in the UFC, with both he and little bro Jake Paul hectoring Dana White for a bout in the octagon.

In fact, Jake hinted that he’s getting involved with MMA in the near future, saying in a recent episode of his ‘BS’ podcast that he’s “working with a big organization right now on a whole thing in MMA that also has to do with me fighting, and we’re gonna have an announcement soon.”

It looks like both Paul brothers are dipping their toes in the MMA world, leaving fans anxious to see what this new chapter looks like… and who they’re potentially facing off against.