Logan Paul teases boxing return and mocks JMX amid Misfits event callout

Logan Paul has once again teased his return to boxing after YouTuber Joel ‘JMX’ Morris called him out following his KO against Ginty.

It’s common knowledge that Logan Paul is looking to step back in the boxing ring sometime soon, and he has a plethora of opponents to choose from.

Previously, the PRIME Hydration co-owner has been linked with fighting the likes of UFC star Dillon Danis, Andrew Tate, and even his own brother. Now, he has another fight offer on the table, this time from JMX.

JMX calls out Logan Paul

Following his one-sided bout against Ginty, ultimately resulting in a third-round KO, JMX was asked who he wants to touch gloves with next.

The YouTuber went on to reveal he’s got three people on his mind, and the list has arguably the toughest opponents he could’ve chosen from. “FaZe Temperrr. Doctor Mike. Logan Paul. I’m coming for you all, let’s do it,” he replied.

In response, Logan hit back mocking JMX for being knocked down by Ginty in the first round of their bout — which he disputed and claimed that he “clearly lost balance.”

“You f**king klutz, yeah right you ain’t going to fight me dummy,” Logan said reacting to the knockdown.

In a follow-up tweet, he added: “You have no idea what’s coming,” along with a photo of him preparing to train.

This isn’t the first time the two have been linked to either, as in late 2019 JMX called him out again for an MMA clash sometime in 2020.

It’s expected that Logan will make his boxing return sometime early next year, alongside his former rival and now business partner KSI on the MF X DAZN Series 004 card.

It’s unclear who he’ll be fighting, but a bout with JMX would definitely be entertaining.