 NHL star Evander Kane wants to "wreck" Jake Paul in Vegas boxing match - Dexerto
NHL star Evander Kane wants to “wreck” Jake Paul in Vegas boxing match

Published: 30/Nov/2020 5:36 Updated: 30/Nov/2020 5:43

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Many people have called out Jale Paul after he mopped the floor with Nate Robinson, but it’s hard to name a better candidate than NHL star Evander Kane, who said he’s keen to “wreck” him in the ring. 

Jake Paul set the world on fire after knocking out Nate Robinson in two rounds during the Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. exhibition bout. He was the bigger and more experienced fighter, but he still put on an absolute clinic.

In his post-fight interview, Jake Paul was riding a high and laid down a series of ambitious challenges. He listed everyone from Conor McGregor and Dillon Danis to his brother, Logan Paul.

However, other big names have challenged him, too, including Olajide ‘KSI’ Olatunji. But while they would all be formidable foes, NHL star Evander Kane has eclipsed them all after he let loose on social media.

Jake Paul dominated Nate Robinson in the Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. exhibition bout.

Evander Kane, an experienced fighter in his own right, flirted with the idea of taking on Jake Paul himself. 

“Jeeezzzz maybe I should take on Jake Paul next,” he said. It’s been liked almost 15,000 times, and hundreds of fans left comments urging him to go ahead with it.

All the hype prompted him to follow up on the tweet and double down on his challenge. “Yo Jake Paul, I’d wreck ya,” he said. “Easy to beat up guys with no experience and much smaller.” 

Evander Kane also went a step further and named a time and a place. “August 31st, 2021 Vegas,” he said. “We can see if you really about that action.”

Unfortunately, Jake Paul hasn’t responded yet. To be fair, he’s probably still celebrating and figuring out what to do next.

“Waiting for that answer,” Kane added, while sharing his previous post. Unfortunately, all that he can do at this point is play the waiting game.

Jake Paul is hot property at the moment; it seems like everyone wants a piece of him. In the end, though, the ball is in his court, and he’ll likely make a decision based on what’s best for him.

Still, Kane is one of the more exciting prospective opponents he could face. The thought of them fighting is generating a lot of buzz, and it’s gaining more traction as time goes on.

Pokimane releases her own Fedmyster document to “put drama to rest”

Published: 30/Nov/2020 2:01

by Theo Salaun
Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys has conclusively responded to recent leaks about OfflineTV drama from Federico ‘Fedmyster’ Gaytan. In her own extensive document, the popular streamer shares her side of the story with texts and other sources.

The drama surrounding Fedmyster and the OTV house bubbled, then simmered, then boiled back up with a thorough document which was leaked, then shared by Fedmyster to give his side of the story. 

Fed, who has been accused of numerous improprieties, used texts and messages to provide evidence of his perspective and show some humanity. In the end, he tried to clarify for the public that the matter was resolved: “We both made mistakes and have owned up to them privately. I hope everyone reading will try to move on from all this as we certainly have already.”

But Poki immediately appeared perturbed by the leaked document, which included flirtatious messages between them as a means of demonstrating that Fed had been led on. In a brief Twitch stream, she noted Fed’s “manipulative” behavior and discomfort with private messages being leaked publicly.

Now, she’s gone a step further and shared her own doc to share her side of things and hopefully shut down any more need for gossip.

pokimane denies fedymster leaked document claims says sent admission guilt
Pokimane and Fedmyster’s relationship is a long, complicated one.

In an 11-page document, including pictures of messages between herself and Fedmyster, as well as with other people, Poki clarifies context and attempts to remove biases that she felt Fed had pushed.

While understandably uncomfortable with private conversations being leaked, the streamer indicates that she is compelled to share her side because of Fed’s document: “Looking back, I would’ve done a lot of things differently, and know for a fact that neither of us handled the situation perfectly. However, our private convos heavily lacked context, and I’m not okay with how they’re being misrepresented.”

In one such example of giving context, she explains how one of the more egregiously received examples of flirting was actually misconstrued to suggest that she wanted to be alone with Fed in a hotel room.

pokimane fedmyster hotel room leak
Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys
A screenshot of Poki’s doc shows how Fed’s leaks lacked context.

Unwilling to be abdicated of responsibility for the complicated relationship, Poki asserts that she regrets many of her messages and actions.

Similarly, she contends that Fed’s “feelings are valid and a good reminder to me that what one person thinks may be going on in a friendship, don’t always match up with the other person’s expectations.”

The document tackles every issue brought up in Fed’s document, including the two’s relationship as well as drama with Yvonne, OTV, and Jodi.

But, ultimately, these are private matters and the additional context simply proves that Fed’s account may have misled in that it failed to account for other perspectives.

Poki’s hopes are that this new context will finally help “put drama to rest.”