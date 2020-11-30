NHL star Evander Kane wants to "wreck" Jake Paul in Vegas boxing match - Dexerto

Many people have called out Jale Paul after he mopped the floor with Nate Robinson, but it’s hard to name a better candidate than NHL star Evander Kane, who said he’s keen to “wreck” him in the ring.

Jake Paul set the world on fire after knocking out Nate Robinson in two rounds during the Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. exhibition bout. He was the bigger and more experienced fighter, but he still put on an absolute clinic.

In his post-fight interview, Jake Paul was riding a high and laid down a series of ambitious challenges. He listed everyone from Conor McGregor and Dillon Danis to his brother, Logan Paul.

However, other big names have challenged him, too, including Olajide ‘KSI’ Olatunji. But while they would all be formidable foes, NHL star Evander Kane has eclipsed them all after he let loose on social media.

Evander Kane, an experienced fighter in his own right, flirted with the idea of taking on Jake Paul himself.

“Jeeezzzz maybe I should take on Jake Paul next,” he said. It’s been liked almost 15,000 times, and hundreds of fans left comments urging him to go ahead with it.

Jeeezzzz 😳 maybe I should take on @jakepaul next. — Evander Kane (@evanderkane_9) November 29, 2020

All the hype prompted him to follow up on the tweet and double down on his challenge. “Yo Jake Paul, I’d wreck ya,” he said. “Easy to beat up guys with no experience and much smaller.”

Evander Kane also went a step further and named a time and a place. “August 31st, 2021 Vegas,” he said. “We can see if you really about that action.”

yo @jakepaul I’d wreck ya. Easy to beat up guys with no experience and much smaller. August 31st 2021 Vegas we can see if you really about that action. #YOURMOVE — Evander Kane (@evanderkane_9) November 29, 2020

Unfortunately, Jake Paul hasn’t responded yet. To be fair, he’s probably still celebrating and figuring out what to do next.

“Waiting for that answer,” Kane added, while sharing his previous post. Unfortunately, all that he can do at this point is play the waiting game.

Jake Paul is hot property at the moment; it seems like everyone wants a piece of him. In the end, though, the ball is in his court, and he’ll likely make a decision based on what’s best for him.

Still, Kane is one of the more exciting prospective opponents he could face. The thought of them fighting is generating a lot of buzz, and it’s gaining more traction as time goes on.