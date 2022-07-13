Logan Paul says he will be “coming for The Miz” at WWE SummerSlam 2022

Emma Hill . 25 minutes ago

Following on from Michael ‘The Miz’ Mizanin betraying him at WWE WrestleMania 38, Logan Paul claims that he will be looking for revenge against his former tag-team member at SummerSlam 2022.

Logan Paul may have started as a Vine creator and YouTuber, but the influencer is quickly becoming a jack of all trades. Not only has he proved himself as a shrewd businessman with his Prime drinks range, but also as an NFT trader and collector.

He then added WWE fighter to the ever-growing list after he made his explosive debut at Wrestlemania in April 2021, where he pulled in a high amount of praise from fans and sports personalities alike.

Then, tragedy struck. Just as Logan secured a win with his tag teammate The Miz at Wrestlemania 38 in April 2022, Miz turned on him — much to Logan’s shock. Now, ‘The Maverick’ is looking to get some payback.

Logan Paul vows revenge on The Miz

Speaking on his IMPAULSIVE podcast on July 12, Logan talked about his experiences following his WWE debut and his plans for his future appearances since signing a multi-year deal.

One plan he has in store is to take revenge on The Miz at WWE’s SummerSlam 2022 after he betrayed him at Wrestlemania.

Logan claimed: “I will be coming for The Miz at SummerSlam […] Yeah, f**k it. I’m coming for The Miz at SummerSlam. He wants to team up with me, [he] thinks we’re still partners and we’re cool. We’re not. I take this very seriously and I will slam him hard.”

(Topic begins at 37:24 in the video)

Logan’s comments come after the elder-Paul brother eyed up Miz as his first component when he returned to fight in WWE following on from his contract deal.

It certainly would make a great deal of sense for the two to face each other in the ring again. However, a match between the two has not yet been officially confirmed, as of writing.

Logan has been keeping his WWE return tightly under wraps. Although, he’s already been teasing which bone-cracking moves he has in store for his unfortunate rivals.