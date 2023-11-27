Logan Paul claps back at WWE fans demanding he wrestles more

Logan Paul issued an explicit clap back to WWE fans who have called for him to be a bit more active in the ring now he’s got a championship.

Despite being at the forefront of the influencer boxer revolution, Logan Paul has switched his focus to being in another ring – professional wrestling, specifically.

‘The Maverick’ made his WWE debut back in 2022, after signing a multi-year deal with the company, and has hit pretty big heights since. He has won singles matches on pay-per-view, wrestled for the world championship, earned rookie of the year accolades, and, most recently, captured the United States Championship.

Since winning the title, he hasn’t been as active as some fans may like, which prompted Logan to clap back at them.

Logan Paul replies to WWE fans wanting him to be around more

Well, Logan chose to call out one fan in particular who had left a less-than-pleasant comment on his Instagram, urging him to go back to performing for the WWE.

Instead of just replying to him in the comments, Logan decided to put the fan on blast through an Instagram story. “Let’s get one thing straight, I’m going to do whatever the f*ck I want,” he said, laughing manically in the process.

He didn’t end it there, though. Logan also posted a video of himself and his partner, Nina Agdal, riding bikes around while he had the US title belt sat in the basket.

Logan has been a bit of a menace since winning the title, ignoring some of WWE’s instructions of things not to do while it’s in his possession. That included showering with it, which he immediately broke.

He’ll likely pop back up in WWE before long, especially as he’s been advertised for the Elimination Chamber live event in Perth, Australia. Though, who knows just how active he’ll be in the ring until then.