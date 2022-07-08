Logan Paul teases new “finishing move” for WWE return at Summerslam 2022

Eleni Thomas . 1 hour ago

Logan Paul is gearing up to make his return to WWE during Summerslam. While nothing has been confirmed yet about his entrance, he seems to have his sights set on revenge against a former ally — with a new finishing move in his back pocket.

During his first stint with the WWE last year, fans were pleasantly surprised by the efforts and ability of Logan Paul. His Wrestlemania tag team match, where he teamed up with The Miz to take on the Mysterios, was a great showing.

Former wrestlers were even praising his work in the ring and Paul has just recently announced that he has signed a multi-year with the WWE.

In a series of videos uploaded to YouTube on The Hollywood Fix, Paul was questioned on his return to the WWE. When asked if he has worked out what his finishing move will be, Paul’s response raises more questions than answers.

“I’m gonna take every wrestler’s finishing move and do it better than them,” was his initial response to the question. The Sharpshooter was then thrown around as a potential favorite move of his, and given images released have him jumping from the top rope this could be a move Paul is working on to develop as his finisher.

However, he later revealed that his favorite finisher of all time is Randy Orton’s iconic RKO.

WWE Logan Paul is looking for payback against The Miz in the WWE.

Last month, The Miz confirmed on an episode of Monday Night Raw that Paul would be returning to the WWE for the upcoming Summerslam PPV.

And while The Miz made it seem that the two would be teaming up again, Paul has made it clear he has other plans in mind. While the pair teamed up for Wrestlemania, The Miz betrayed Paul after the match ended.

When asked who he would like to face first, Paul stated: “Yeah bro, you know who I’m coming for.”

SummerSlam 2022 will be taking place on July 30. It marks the first time in the PPV’s history that it will not be taking place in August. The event will be held at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee and will see some of the biggest WWE wrestlers go at it in the ring.