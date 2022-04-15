How to buy Logan Paul’s 99 Originals NFT: Release date & prices

Logan Paul’s 99 Originals NFT brings 99 polaroids from Paul’s escapades around the world, the “most significant moments of my life captured on tangible film.” Here’s how you can buy his 99 Originals NFTs and the cost of each one.

99 Originals isn’t your typical NFT project, with thousands of Ape-themed profile picture types of images. Instead, Logan wanted to provide something more unique and personal to his fans.

Compiling 99 Polaroid images from 99 days of his life, where he “broke bones, witnessed miracles, nearly severed my family, experienced substance addiction, traveled with the world’s wealthiest, fell in love (more than once) [and] lived dangerously in the present.”

Logan will be selling each image one by one, with each one going to auction — meaning there’s no set price for the NFTs. Here’s how you can get your hands on one and, after launch, how much each one sells for.

Logan Paul 99 Originals release date & how to buy

The first 99 Originals NFT is due to go on sale on Monday, April 18, on Originals.com.

Everyday, at least one Original will be auctioned on the main page of Originals.com. All auctions will run for 24 hours, with a 15-minute reset timer for bids placed within the last 15 minutes.

To place a bid you need to connect your Wallet. You will only be able to place a bid if you have enough Ethereum (ETH) in your wallet, plus extra ETH to cover gas fees.

Your bid also has to be 10% more than the current bid amount. Once you place a successful bid, your ETH will be held in escrow until you are outbid.

Logan Paul 99 Originals sale prices

At the time of writing, the auctions for 99 Originals have not started yet. There is still a lot of debate over how much each piece might go for — with Logan’s global pull each NFT might command thousands, though if interest in the project isn’t there, they could sell for mere dollars.

Expect the first auction to set the pace, though — if it sells for a lot, prices will surely only go up throughout the duration of the project’s auctions.

That said, we will make sure to update this page every time an auction ends so you can see exactly how much each image sells for.