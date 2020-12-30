Logo
Logan Paul & Mike Majlak give honest review of MrBeast burger

Published: 30/Dec/2020 14:15

by Alex Garton
YouTube: Mike Majlak Vlogs

Logan Paul Mike Majlak MrBeast

The MrBeast Burger is certainly doing the rounds, with a host of internet personalities giving it a try. Now, Logan Paul and Mike Majlak have weighed in, offering their honest review on the fast-food items.

Jimmy ‘MrBeast’ Donaldson has garnered a reputation for creating unbelievable challenges and handing out ludicrous amounts of money.

His latest venture has been setting up his own fast-food restaurant chain called ‘MrBeast Burger.‘ The food is available to order from over 300 locations across the US and has a range of items on the menu.

Of course, fast food reviewers such as ReportOfTheWeek have already had their say on the burgers. However, other internet personalities are now weighing in with their opinion on MrBeast’s fast food items. A new video from Mike Majlak has revealed his and Logan Paul’s honest opinions on the food.

Twitter: MrBeast Burger
MrBeast Burger launched on December 19, 2020.

Mike and Logan’s MrBeast Burger review

Competing in the burger market is incredibly difficult, especially in the US. With huge companies such as Shake Shack and Five Guys, the bar is set extremely high for new competitors.

However, right from the get-go, Logan is impressed with the packaging and the aesthetic of the burger: “aesthetically, they look fantastic, look at how greasy and sloppy it looks – just the way I like a burger”. Mike also comments on the Burger’s appearance, stating MrBeast’s fast food item actually “looks like a competitor for Shake Shack”.

The review only gets better as they both try the burger. Mike is clearly impressed and compliments MrBeast directly: “What can’t this dude do right?”. Logan even offers a rating for the burger, giving it an eight and a half out of ten: “Mike he’s onto something here, that’s incredible…that’s a great burger”.

Mike finishes off the review with a controversial statement for burger fans, expressing that he thinks MrBeast Burger is better than In-N-Out. Of course, whether you think he’s right or not is completely up to you, but the only way to find out is to give it a try for yourself.

Topic starts at 2:12

Overall, it’s obvious Logan and Mike were incredibly impressed with MrBeast Burger. This adds to the numerous other positive reviews from other internet personalities.

Fingers-crossed MrBeast Burger continues to grow and spreads to other countries outside of the US. Taking the fast-food chain worldwide would certainly be a truly unbelievable achievement.

Streamer PayMoneyWubby credits Twitch after “fair” ban after wardrobe malfunction

Published: 30/Dec/2020 12:49 Updated: 30/Dec/2020 12:50

by Brad Norton
PayMoneyWubby talking to the camera
YouTube: PayMoneyWubby

PayMoneyWubby Twitch

It’s no exaggeration to say that Twitch streamer PayMoneyWubby has had more than his fair share of run-ins with the platform’s moderation team. But, his latest ban, a 24-hour suspension, he says is “fair” and has given the Amazon-owned platform credit for their handling of the situation.

PayMoneyWubby has had a rough go of things on Twitch, and that’s putting it lightly. The streamer had already been banned twice over the past 13 months before receiving a third strike on December 29.

His previous dealings with the Amazon-owned platform were met with a great deal of confusion and frustration. From having his appeals ignored to mocking the platform and even threatening a move to Mixer, he’s been through the wringer.

Despite 11 months of ‘good behavior’ on the platform, PayMoneyWubby has now been suspended for a third time – but this time has agreed with the decision.

PayMoneyWubby streaming on Twitch
YouTube: PayMoneyWubby
PayMoneyWubby was closing in on 400,000 before his latest Twitch ban.

The latest Twitch ban came through on December 29, and at first, Wubby was left in the dark.

“How not Poggers of them,” he joked. His most recent punishment came a whole two days after his latest broadcast, according to fans.

But, after receiving an email notification from Twitch with the reason, he commented: “Can’t be mad, it’s a fair ban imo. Especially given how relatively quick  @twitch let me know what it was for. Giving credit where credit is due.”

The cause of the ban was given as “accidental nudity,” which Wubby explained was “accidentally showing a photo of my ass” – how ever that came about.

How long is PayMoneyWubby banned?

As a result of his third strike on the platform, there was initial concern that it could be an indefinite ban. “We keep a record of past violations,” the official Twitch guidelines state. “Multiple suspensions over time can lead to an indefinite suspension.”

However, despite previous community guidelines violations, the ban is only 24 hours. He’ll be back streaming on Friday, January 1.