Jimmy ‘MrBeast’ Donaldson has revealed he has absolutely no plans to quit making YouTube videos ⁠— or sinking piles of money into them ⁠— any time soon, and says he believes the platform will “still be massive” well into the future.

MrBeast has become a name synonymous with YouTube in recent years. The cashed-up content creator has taken ‘giving’ to the next level, handing out $100k for gaming challenges, and paying fans to try his new burgers.

His rise on the platform has been meteoric in recent years. Donaldson really hit the big time in 2017, and has since flown to nearly 60 million followers across two channels in the last three years.

But is there an end of the YouTube road in sight for MrBeast?

Well, “definitely not,” says the content creator.

The internet celebrity has been uploading to YouTube for just over eight years now, and plans on being around for another ten “at least.” As long as YouTube stays big, he added, he’ll stick around making videos for his tens of millions of loyal fans.

“I think YouTube will still be massive in a decade… I’m never taking my foot off the gas,” the YouTube superstar said during a Twitter Q&A on Dec. 29. “Take my current projections, then apply them over 10 years. That’s what I think I’ll hit.”

⁠It certainly makes sense too. The YouTuber has gone on the record in the past saying he loves what he does ⁠— “I want to do this until the day I die,” he said back in Nov. 2019 ⁠— and that doesn’t seem to have changed at all in 2020 either.

And, as we head into the ‘20s, expect the videos to “get even crazier.”

“[MrBeast] is going to continue spending large amounts of money to up the production quality,” the YouTube star’s manager Reed Dushscher promised earlier this month. “I mean, he’s tweeted… he’s got all these huge, great ideas that cost $10 million. And he’s not wrong. He does.”

According to Forbes, business is good too; MrBeast earned a hefty slice of YouTube’s $211 million earnings this year, in a 30% jump from 2019.

If that’s the case, why would MrBeast ever want to pull the YouTube plug?