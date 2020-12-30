Logo
Entertainment

Will Mr Beast ever quit making videos? YouTube star addresses future

Published: 30/Dec/2020 4:33

by Isaac McIntyre
MrBeast stares at the camera in a YouTube video.
YouTube: MrBeast

Share

MrBeast

Jimmy ‘MrBeast’ Donaldson has revealed he has absolutely no plans to quit making YouTube videos ⁠— or sinking piles of money into them ⁠— any time soon, and says he believes the platform will “still be massive” well into the future.

MrBeast has become a name synonymous with YouTube in recent years. The cashed-up content creator has taken ‘giving’ to the next level, handing out $100k for gaming challenges, and paying fans to try his new burgers.

His rise on the platform has been meteoric in recent years. Donaldson really hit the big time in 2017, and has since flown to nearly 60 million followers across two channels in the last three years.

But is there an end of the YouTube road in sight for MrBeast?

Well, “definitely not,” says the content creator.

MrBeast robs home $50k gift
YouTube: MrBeast
MrBeast has his next ten years on YouTube mapped out in his head.

The internet celebrity has been uploading to YouTube for just over eight years now, and plans on being around for another ten “at least.” As long as YouTube stays big, he added, he’ll stick around making videos for his tens of millions of loyal fans.

“I think YouTube will still be massive in a decade… I’m never taking my foot off the gas,” the YouTube superstar said during a Twitter Q&A on Dec. 29. “Take my current projections, then apply them over 10 years. That’s what I think I’ll hit.”

⁠It certainly makes sense too. The YouTuber has gone on the record in the past saying he loves what he does ⁠— “I want to do this until the day I die,” he said back in Nov. 2019 ⁠—  and that doesn’t seem to have changed at all in 2020 either.

MrBeast - YouTube
YouTube: MrBeast
MrBeast makes no secret of the fact he absolutely loves his YouTube career.

And, as we head into the ‘20s, expect the videos to “get even crazier.”

“[MrBeast] is going to continue spending large amounts of money to up the production quality,” the YouTube star’s manager Reed Dushscher promised earlier this month. “I mean, he’s tweeted… he’s got all these huge, great ideas that cost $10 million. And he’s not wrong. He does.”

According to Forbes, business is good too; MrBeast earned a hefty slice of YouTube’s $211 million earnings this year, in a 30% jump from 2019.

If that’s the case, why would MrBeast ever want to pull the YouTube plug?

Entertainment

Addison Rae sparks backlash after agreeing to play Among Us with Corpse, Dream, Pokimane & more

Published: 29/Dec/2020 23:33 Updated: 29/Dec/2020 23:34

by Virginia Glaze
Addison Rae under fire for playing Among Us with Corpse Dream
YouTube: Corpse Husbad / InnerSloth, Addison Rae, Dream

Share

Addison Rae Corpse Husband Dream Pokimane

TikTok star Addison Rae is facing the ire of fans of popular YouTubers like Corpse Husband, Dream, and Quackity after agreeing to play in an Among Us lobby with them.

Despite her bubbly personality and upbeat content, TikToker Addison Rae somehow draws criticism from commenters across the net at all times, sparking a near-constant debate as to the behavior of people online.

It seems like this trend isn’t going away anytime soon, as Rae has once again become the subject of controversy — this time, for agreeing to play Among Us with a group of the game’s biggest personalities.

On December 29, Twitch streamer Pokimane announced that she would be playing in an online lobby with such names as Dream, Quackity and Corpse Husband. Addison Rae’s name was also included in the mix, leading to a swath of negative reactions from fans of the other participants.

In fact, many seemed to be shocked that Rae was chosen to participate instead of popular streamer Sykkuno, leading to further backlash around the situation.

“I log on to find out Addison Rae is playing with Corpse??” one fan tweeted. “Logging back off.”

“NAWWW NOT ADDISON RAE PLAYING AMONG US W THEM,” another bemoaned. “GOODBYE AND IT’S PROXIMITY I’M CRYINGG THIS IS NOT GOING TO GO WELL.”

However, plenty of viewers have asked the so-called “stans” to avoid harassing Rae and other invited TikTokers, such as Larray, even if they might not be enthusiastic about their involvement in the upcoming game.

This latest outrage comes several weeks after Rae received merchandise from Dream, which similarly set off an avalanche of negativity toward the TikToker and her own fanbase.

Addison shows off Dream's merch.
Instagram: Addison Rae
Addison Rae shared the merch she’d received from Dream to her Instagram story – leading to a wave of backlash from Dream’s fanbase. Dream later claimed he was “embarassed” by his fans’ behavior over the matter.

Many critics have called out Rae for her past, noting that she had shared a post that called the Black Lives Matter movement a “cult” four years ago.

Still others claim that Rae told fellow TikToker Kyo Cyr to “say the N word” during a live stream. Rae has repeatedly denied this allegation, stating that she had merely asked Cyr if he’d said it after his chat pointed it out. She did not say the slur in question during the stream.

With the Among Us event three hours away at the time of writing, there’s no telling how the fanbases for these very different content creators will interact — but it will certainly be interesting, to say the least.