Banks argues “bad timing” is the reason behind Lunchly hate

After the backlash of the launch of Lunchly, the collab between Logan Paul and KSI’s Prime, and MrBeast’s Feastables, FaZe Banks has come out to defend the product.

During an Instagram Live on September 16, 2024, Prime revealed a partnership with MrBeast to create their newest product, Lunchly, which is a competitor to the iconic Lunchables brand.

Featuring three different entrees – Nachos, Pizza, and Turkey “Stack ‘Ems” – the product features a mini-sized Feastables chocolate bar and a bottle of Prime Hydration.

However, the launch didn’t go as well as planned, as they quickly received a lot of hate and backlash, including from dietitians and other fellow creators, such as xQc and DanTDM.

On October 3, FaZe Banks appeared on the FULL SEND podcast where he was asked about his opinion on Lunchly, which he went on to defend.

He argued that the reason the product had received so much hate was because of the bad timing of the launch, referring to MrBeast’s current controversies regarding Kris Tyson and his former staff. He went on to compare it to the Prime launch, which he praised.

“Prime is going to be studied for decades to come on what a 10/10 launch of a product looks like,” Banks said. “Logan Paul, KSI, they garnered the attention of the entire internet, the entire world is tapped into this drama, this beef.”

Because of this, he claims, the world was split into two sides about who was going to win. When Logan later lost the fight against KSI and “got humbled”, he put his pride aside to start a business with KSI.

“‘Let’s take all this energy that we’re putting toward each other, face forward, and give these guys a product.’ And that’s exactly what they did, and it launched at the peak of both of their individual success – it’s a masterclass,” he said.

He continued: “Lunchly, MrBeast is wrapped up in this Kris Tyson… MrBeast, the entire time I’ve been on the internet, has never received any sort of hate or criticism.

“But then Logan Paul too, and KSI, like KSI is more on the outskirts but Logan Paul is wrapped up in the Coffeezilla sh*t. They’re just all dealing with their own sh*t right now, and then they launch a product, like Lunchly, which I don’t think is really that offensive, people way overreacted to to that, in my personal opinion.”

He later followed up his statement from the podcast with a tweet on X where he said: “Hate to say it, but the same people who were bitching about Mr. Beast, KSI & Logan launching a Lunchables competitor are celebrating Kai Cenat’s McDonald’s collab.

“For the record, I think both are great. Just some of you are so painfully fake it’s impossible to not call out.”