Streamer Tubbo wins Mr Beast $100,000 Minecraft gift card challenge

Published: 28/Dec/2020 20:51

by Virginia Glaze
Tubbo wins Mr Beast Minecraft $100k challenge
YouTube: MrBeast / Twitch: Tubbo

YouTube star and internet philanthropist Mr Beast has unveiled yet another massive challenge for his fans — but it seems that someone won the competition much earlier than anticipated.

On December 28, Jimmy ‘Mr Beast’ Donaldson announced a special challenge for fans of his Minecraft videos, with the grand prize being $100,000 in gift cards.

The challenge tasked Minecraft players with finding all the gift cards in the ‘DreamSMP’ server, with their first hint being revealed only after they killed another player.

The gift cards in question included thousands of dollars to such businesses as KFC, GameStop, Best Buy, AutoZone, and even the Apple Store.

While Mr Beast announced the challenge in the morning, by that afternoon, someone had apparently already won the entire shebang— a popular Minecraft Twitch streamer known as ‘Tubbo.”

Shortly thereafter, the hashtag #CongratsTubbo was trending across Twitter, with fans and onlookers congratulating the streamer for apparently winning the entire contest much earlier than originally predicted.

That isn’t the best part, though; screenshots from the broadcaster’s stream also went viral across social media, showing Tubbo throwing up his hands in victory.

A clip of the winning moment is enough to bring a smile to anyone’s face, with Tubbo and his friends shouting in joy after the broadcaster finally discovered the gift cards’ hiding spot.

“Yes! I got it!” the streamer shouts, subsequently spamming “WHOOOO” in his chat.

It’s worth noting, though, that Mr Beast has yet to confirm Tubbo’s win, although a wealth of tweets (and clips from his VOD) show the streamer coming across a series of chests that contain codes for the gift cards he’d won.

However, Karl — another member of Mr Beast’s crew — has congratulated Tubbo via Twitter, leading to an excited response from the streamer in question.

This marks a thrilling conclusion to yet another massive challenge from Mr Beast, who is known for such feats as having his friends stand in a circle for 24 hours to win a huge cash prize and even keeping their hand on a million dollars.

FaZe Clan announce first two winners of FaZe5 recruitment challenge

Published: 28/Dec/2020 20:15 Updated: 28/Dec/2020 20:30

by Albert Petrosyan
FaZe Clan

Everything that’s happened so far in FaZe 5  has led to this moment as FaZe Clan have begun revealing the five winners of their prized recruitment challenge.

Due to its prestige and rarity, FaZe5 became a major talking point online and on social media when FaZe Clan announced they’d be running it again in 2020. For those who are unfamiliar – FaZe5 is an intense and competitive recruitment challenge through which the organization picks five people they feel are worthy to join their ranks.

Over 200,000 aspiring gamers, content creators, editors, and more applied this year, a massive list that was cut down to 100 finalists in late October and dwindled down again, to just 20, in November.

With no more cuts between the top-20 and the five winners, FaZe have begun the process of announcing who the final five are – one revealed every day between December 27 – 31. Everything you need to know about the confirmed winners and the remaining finalists can be found below.

First FaZe5 winner announced: Faxuty

On December 27, FaZe Clan announced that Faxuty is the first winner of the recruitment challenge. Faxuty is a partnered streamer on Twitch who boasts over 47,400 followers, nearly 9,000 subscribers on YouTube, and over 14,000 followers on Twitter.

His streaming content primarily focuses on Fortnite, especially competitively. Here’s his live reaction to finding out he will be joining FaZe in 2021.

Second FaZe5 winner announced: Virus

The second winner, Virus, was announced on December 28. Virus is a partnered streamer on Twitch with 147,000+ followers, along with an equally impressive 334,000+ subscribers on YouTube.

His content is mostly consisting of Call of Duty, most recently Black Ops Cold War and Warzone, averaging between 100,000 to 300,000 views per video.

Here is Virus’ live reaction as his name was announced on-screen:

Remaining FaZe5 top-20 finalists

After today, there are just three more spots for the 18 other finalists. The next winner will be getting revealed on Tuesday, December 29 at 12 PM PT / 3 PM ET, so make sure to check back here around then to know who the second person joining FaZe is.

  • Proze – 22 years old
  • HunterTV – 20
  • Conrady – 20
  • Zenon – 9
  • Lough – 14
  • Zogoro – 22
  • Cannaestia – 35
  • K1ng – 14
  • Montoya Twinz – 20
  • Scope – 21
  • RowdyRogan – 6
  • Flea – 22
  • Faxuty – 22
  • NioRooch – 20
  • Virus – 22
  • Grant the Goat – 17
  • Milliam – 15
  • Stevie – 19
  • Cufboys – 22
  • Absorber – 17

What do FaZe5 winners get?

In addition to joining arguably the most prestigious esports and gaming lifestyle organization in the world, the winners get some additional prizes for finishing on top:

  • Nissan Kicks SUV (only for first-place – Faxuty)
  • $20,000 signing bonus
  • G FUEL endorsement contract for 3-6 months

Who do you want to see named next?