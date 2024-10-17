MrBeast’s YouTube video with Kai Cenat & IShowSpeed is worst performing in over a year

YouTube star MrBeast usually racks up tens of millions of views in mere hours on his viral, big-budget videos — but his latest project with two other stars is struggling big-time.

Jimmy ‘MrBeast’ Donaldson is the proud owner of YouTube’s single most-subscribed channel. Over the years, he’s broken several records on the platform, with one of his videos famously garnering 71 million views in just 24 hours back in July 2024.

But mere months later, the internet superstar is seeing a significant decline in viewership, as seen in his latest video published on October 12.

In the video, MrBeast spends seven days exploring an ‘underground city’ with fellow influencers Kai Cenat, IShowSpeed, and even Logan Paul… but unlike his previous uploads, MrBeast only got around 60 million views over a five-day period.

While these numbers would be astounding for the average content creator, this marks a sharp decline for Donaldson, who’s used to racking up more than that amount in a single day. In fact, this particular video has the slowest growth from any of his uploads since May 2023.

This continues a worrying trend for the YouTube star, who has steadily gained fewer and fewer views per video since his record-breaking upload ’50 YouTubers fight for $1M’ in July.

YouTube: MrBeast MrBeast’s views have been steadily dropping since July 2024.

We can’t say for certain what’s responsible for this downturn, but it’s a continuation of an ongoing deterioration for Donaldson, who notably started bleeding views and subscribers back in August.

As reported at the time, Donaldson received 153 million fewer views and 12 million fewer subscribers than he had in July — and viewers are pointing to the various controversies surrounding the YouTube star, his company, and his collaborators as the reason why this is happening.

While critics had side-eyed MrBeast’s charitable videos building homes in Jamaica and paying for people’s cataract surgeries in the past, the YouTuber is facing a slew of backlash from things like his latest product, Lunchly, to criticism over his former association with Ava Kris Tyson, who was accused of inappropriate behavior toward minors.

And in September, MrBeast was hit with a lawsuit from contestants of his record-breaking ‘Beast Games’ show for “inhumane conditions” on set.

Thus far, MrBeast has yet to address the legal action against him, but promised a thorough investigation of his company over the summer.