KSI and Logan Paul reveal 24K Golden Prime contest in London and New York

KSI and Logan Paul have announced a new contest around their drink line Prime, with a golden Prime bottle worth half a million dollars on the line.

Logan Paul and KSI have created a phenomenon around their drink line Prime which launched in 2022. The drink is so popular in some places that it was sold out for days upon its initial launch and even caused a malfunction with some store’s self-checkout machines.

Much like with the social media stars themselves, Prime has come under fire from fitness industry influencers who have criticized the drink’s ingredients and claims of hydration.

Prime’s most recent venture into the public consciousness is more positive, as KSI and Paul have announced a contest in which fans can win half a million dollars. The contest celebrates the drink line’s rapidly approaching the sale of its billionth bottle.

KSI and Logal Paul announce Golden Prime contest

The contest is called the Golden Prime contest, which will feature a solid gold Prime bottle up for grabs. KSI and Logan Paul announced that two gold bottles will be placed in New York and London. Starting on November 10, people can try to crack the code to get them.

They will be placed inside bullet-proof glass boxes that are rigged to incinerate the bottle 48 hours after the contest starts. People will have to guess and input the six-digit code to win the prize in that time frame.

Notably, the boxes are rigged with torches on the inside crafted by YouTube engineer and inventor Mark Rober. The announcement says the golden Prime bottle is worth $500,000 and is made out of 24-carat gold.

The contest begins in New York at 11 a.m. EST and in London at 3 p.m. GMT.