KSI & Logan Paul’s $500K Prime bottle challenge could end with fiery twist from Mark Rober
KSI and Logan Paul are giving fans a chance to win $500,000 through a new golden Prime Hydration challenge, but there’s a twist. If no one is successful within 48 hours, Mark Rober’s fiery invention will melt the riches away.
What started as the latest influencer-backed product has since exploded into one of the fastest-growing beverage companies in the world today. Through collabs with high-profile athletes, limited-edition flavors, and inventive marketing, Prime Hydration has disrupted the market unlike anything else.
Now on track to sell its billionth bottle in a little under two years, creators KSI and Logan Paul have kicked off a contest to mark the accomplishment. For just 48 hours, Prime bottles made of solid gold have been dropped in both New York and London.
Fans have to guess the correct code in time to unlock its protective case and grab the $500,000 item inside. But fail to do so, and Mark Rober has a sneaky trick waiting once the countdown runs out.
Having been tasked with designing a protective case for the competition, YouTube superstar Rober had a few novel ideas. To prevent any cheating, he first installed some bulletproof glass, but that’s only where the fun begins.
Rober also happened to install a small “vat of molten lava” directly below the golden bottle. Should the community fail to win either $500K lump of gold in time, fans will allegedly have to witness these riches go up in flames.
At 2,000 degrees Fahrenheit, according to Rober’s explanation, the immense heat will liquify the lava in a matter of moments. Making the once-half-a-million dollar creation all but vanish.
Of course, being this is a competition from KSI and Logan Paul, however, it’s worth taking their words with a grain of salt for now. Would these YouTubers really just throw away a million dollars if no one completes the task? Who knows for certain, but it wouldn’t be their first prank drawing more attention to their product.
With less than two days to go for fans in New York and London before the guessing can start, the clock is ticking as the heat ramps up. We’ll be sure to keep you posted here once a winner gets lucky, or perhaps once these valuable items burn away.