Logan Paul jokes Jake Paul is “poor” after investing $40m in crypto ahead of market crash

Episode 326 of IMPAULSIVE, the Logan Paul podcast, featured the social media star and his friends discussing Jake Paul’s success as a boxer before calling him out as poor due to his cryptocurrency investments.

Logan and Jake Paul have long had a pleasant familial level of banter. Despite being ‘open’ to fighting each other, there is rarely ill will between the two.

On the podcast Impaulsive, hosted by Logan Paul and Mike Majlak, a discussion around Jake’s success as a boxer came up, with Logan belittling his little brothers “career” in physical quotation marks.

Logan’s co-hosts were quick to point out Jake’s exceptional financial success throughout 2021, as he was the 6th highest-paid athlete of any kind under the age of 25, making just shy of $40 million throughout the year.

In response to Majlak pointing out Jake’s mammoth monetary gains through boxing, Logan joked: “Doesn’t matter. He put it all in Crypto. He’s poor!”

Referencing the astronomical decline of the crypto market over the past 6 months which has seen YouTubers lose millions, Logan’s poke at Jake for losing money may have its roots in truth.

Both Paul brothers have had long history with investments in the crypto space, being involved in extensive projects as well as being accused for their part in scams.

Following on from calling Jake out for being poor, Logan ran his comments back saying “no, I’m so proud of Jake.”

Building up steam in a rant about how well Jake is doing in comparison to Logan, Mike went on to say: “One absolutely winning at everything. The other’s just a blivet of a human. Just a f**king bloated moron. Just put him out of his misery.”

“Let the one brother excel, everybody thinks you’re him anyways. Just give up brother, it’s over, it’s a wrap. You are LUNA.”