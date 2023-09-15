George Janko defends Logan Paul in CryptoZoo drama despite Impaulsive fallout

YouTuber George Janko is defending Logan Paul in his recent drama surrounding CryptoZoo, despite having a falling out with the influencer earlier in 2023.

Early in 2023, fans began noticing George Janko was no longer the third guest host on Impaulsive alongside Logan Paul and Mike Majlak.

Janko made in clear that he’s moved on from the podcast, and Logan has been dealing with backlash from his CryptoZoo “scam” that was exposed by Coffeezilla.

During his podcast, George Janko defended Logan Paul in regard to the CryptoZoo stuff but made it quite clear that the two aren’t currently friends.

George Janko defends Logan Paul’s amid CryptoZoo controversy

In the September 14 episode, George Janko and JiDion were talking about Logan Paul’s recent trouble with CryptoZoo when George defended Logan.

“Alright, I’m gonna jump into this. It’s going to look like I’m d*ck riding him but I’m not. I just speak the truth,” George said. “I want to make it very clear, me and him are not friends right now.

“CryptoZoo is not his fault. I was there when he found out bro, and it looked like someone shot through his chest.”

(Topic starts at 50:30 in video)

He continued: “I felt like it was the right thing to do to let people know that. I can’t flame him for that.”

After being ousted by Coffeezilla at the end of 2022, Logan Paul promised on January 13, 2023, that he would refund CryptoZoo investors after reportedly not delivering on everything he promised would happen with the project.

Coffee has updated his viewers since then, claiming that as recently as June 2023, Logan has yet to refund any of the investors.