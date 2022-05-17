Jake Paul celebrates status as sixth highest-paid athlete 25 & under

YouTube star Jake Paul has reached yet another massive milestone, now being crowned the sixth highest-paid athlete 25 & under — and he’s not done yet.

Jake Paul is more than a YouTuber. The former Disney star has expanded his horizons to become the single biggest name in the influencer boxing game.

After winning his debut match against fellow YouTuber Deji in August 2018, the youngest Paul brother got hit with the proverbial boxing bug.

He went on to start a pro career, taking out names like NBA star Nate Robinson, former Olympic mixed martial artist Ben Askren, and former UFC champ Tyron Woodley.

Boasting a 5-0 record, ‘The Problem Child’ is set to take on his sixth opponent this August… but he’s already scored a major win ahead of time.

On May 17, it was revealed that Jake is the sixth highest-paid athlete 25 & under by Sportico.

Following names like soccer legend Kylian Mbappe and tennis star Naomi Osaka, Paul ranks sixth on the list with a whopping $37 million earned in his career as a budding boxing talent.

25-year-old Jake Paul shared the news to his Twitter account, assuring his followers that there’s more to come very soon.

“Made my pro debut January 30, 2020,” he wrote. “Two years and four months later, I’m the sixth highest paid athlete in the world 25 and under. Hate me all you want…I’m just gonna prove you wrong. Next stop August 13th.”

Made my pro-debut January 30, 2020. 2 years & 4 months later, I’m the 6th highest paid athlete in the world 25 and under 🤯. Hate me all you want…I’m just gonna prove you wrong. Next stop August 13th. https://t.co/7fzMGvymxd — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) May 17, 2022

Paul’s next fight is coming up this August, against an as-yet unnamed opponent, although names like Mike Tyson and Kamaru Usman have been thrown around as possible candidates.

This upcoming bout takes place in the same month as rival YouTuber KSI’s comeback match — and while these two aren’t slated to fight each other, it’s definitely piquing fans’ interest.

This is just the latest win for Paul, who was recently crowned the third highest-earning boxer in the past year just a few days prior.