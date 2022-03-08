Coffeezilla accuses Jake Paul of $2m crypto & NFT “scams”

Notorious YouTube sleuth Coffeezilla has accused Jake Paul of using crypto and NFTs to scam fans for a sum amounting to over $2m.

Coffeezilla has worked to expose countless top YouTubers and influencers for their shady dealings on the blockchain.

Most notably, perhaps, was his work to showcase the ‘Save the Kids’ scam that involved the likes of former FaZe members Kay and Jarvis, Ricegum, Sommer Ray, and more.

While he’s spoken about Jake Paul in the past, he’s now highlighted all of the ways Jake has apparently scammed his fans, with various NFT dealings including one that many — Coffeezilla himself included — defined simply as a rug pull.

While Jake is already being sued for his involvement with Safemoon, Coffeezilla has done some digging and says there’s a lot more than meets the eye.

On top of the ‘Stickdix’ NFT that Jake made approximately $1.5m from before the project seemed to have shut down, Coffee looked at some of the other activity on the ‘Problem Child’ NFT wallet that is presumably owned by Jake.

That included the ‘MILF’ token and ‘YUMMY’, both of which paid out to the Problem Child wallet for over $300,000. As Coffee explained, every time Jake got paid out for promoting whichever new token or NFT he was paid for, he would make a new wallet but send everything to his original one, leaving an easily-traceable link.

In total, Coffeezilla claims Jake made money from the following projects or tokens:

Sacred Devils NFT: $139k

StickDix NFT: $1.56m

Safemoon: $190k

$MILF Token: $50k

$YUMMY Token: $300k

Overall, Coffeezilla claims that a large part of the problem is the younger Paul brother failing to disclose that these were ads, which could be looked at unfavorably by the SEC, as he says Jake seemingly scammed his fans and followers out of a total of $2,232,995.02.