Jake Paul calls out “condescending” Logan after viral Impaulsive argument

Jake Paul has called out his older brother Logan for being “condescending” just days after the two got into a heated argument on an episode of Impaulsive.

Jake Paul appeared on Logan’s ‘Impaulsive’ podcast yet again on August 8, just a few days after the former brought home a boxing win against Nate Diaz.

The YouTuber brothers had a bit of an intense argument during the podcast, with Logan bringing up the fact he was banned from bringing Prime into Jake’s fight against Diaz.

Logan and Jake also mentioned more personal issues with their relationship, which Jake has now gone into more detail on during his own podcast.

Instagram: jakepaul Jake and Logan Paul are famous YouTube brothers – but their relationship isn’t always sunshine and roses.

Jake Paul says Logan is “condescending”

During the most recent episode of BS w/ Jake Paul, his co-hosts brought up the argument between him and Logan.

While the YouTuber-turned-boxer made it clear that he doesn’t want to bring Logan down, he shared a few thoughts about how he’s been treated by his big bro over the years.

“Clearly he has envy and jealously towards me, and that’s what I told him off camera. He’s like ‘No, no, no,’ but everyone sees it, it’s like clear as day,” Jake said.

“I want him to be a billionaire, I want him to accomplish his goals. It’s him undermining me and being condescending towards me and trying to ‘little bro’ me, discrediting everything that I do.”

(Topic starts at 5:05)

While Jake mentioned several times that he doesn’t want to bring his brother down, he’s made it clear that there’s still a bit of trouble between the iconic influencers.

Since starting YouTube, Jake has dabbled in making his own music, has a solid record in boxing, and owns multiple companies that he runs daily.

Logan has done much of the same, with his biggest accomplishment being Prime Hydration, which he runs alongside former opponent and fellow YouTuber, KSI.