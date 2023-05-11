School warns parents about Prime Energy after student’s “cardiac episode”

A school in the UK is warning parents about the popularity of Prime Energy after a primary school student had a “cardiac episode.”

Since Prime Hydration’s launch in January 2022, Logan Paul & KSI’s drink has skyrocketed in popularity with fans across the world.

They’ve since launched Prime Energy, which quickly became highly sought after by fans of the YouTubers.

On May 10, 2023, a school in Wales issued a warning to parents after a primary school student had a “cardiac episode” after drinking a can of Prime Energy.

Twitter: PrimeHydrate Logan Paul & KSI are the masterminds behind Prime Energy and part of the reason it’s so popular.

Primary school student hospitalized after drinking Prime Energy

It’s no secret that caffeine is dangerous when consumed in excess by adults, but the limit that kids can drink is way lower as one student recently learned.

As reported by Birmingham Mail, a primary school student in Wales was hospitalized after drinking a can of Prime Energy, which has 140mg of caffeine in the UK variant.

The school issued a warning to parents shortly after hearing the news.

“This morning a parent has reported that their child has had a cardiac episode over the weekend after drinking a Prime energy drink. The child had to have their stomach pumped and although better now the parent wanted us to share this as a reminder of the potential harmful effects,” they said.

According to a Welsh government website, Primary School serves children between the ages of four and 11.

Prime Energy cans do have a warning that they’re not safe for anyone under the age of 18, and doctors worldwide have warned against excessive consumption for adults.

It’s unknown whether or not the child had any underlying conditions that could have fueled the “cardiac episode,” but it can used as a reminder to drink caffeine responsibly.