Prime responds to health concern accusations: “Not made for anyone under 18”

Prime has responded to US Senator Charles Schumer calling the company’s energy drink a “serious health concern.”

On July 9, Schumer called on the FDA to investigate KSI and Logan Paul’s Prime energy drink based on its caffeine levels. A can of Prime Energy has 200mg of caffeine – which is a bit more than big brands like Monster and Red Bull.

Previously, a school in Wales issued a warning to parents after a student had a “cardiac episode” after drinking a can of Prime Energy. The hospital had to pump the child’s stomach as a result.

Article continues after ad

In response to Schumer’s accusation, Prime has responded and stressed how the energy drink is not made for “anyone under the age of 18.”

Prime reveals energy drink’s caffeine is within “legal limit”

Prime Energy

As first reported by Comicbook.com, Prime officially issued a response to Schumer calling on the FDA to investigate the energy drink.

“PRIME has two drinks on the market, PRIME Hydration, and PRIME Energy. It is very important to make the distinction between the two products because they are vastly different,” a representative for the company revealed.

Article continues after ad

“We started PRIME last year with the launch of Hydration, a healthier sports drink alternative that comes in a bottle. PRIME Energy, sold in a can, dropped in 2023 and contains a comparable amount of caffeine to other top-selling energy drinks, all falling within the legal limit of the countries it’s sold in.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“It complied with all FDA guidelines before hitting the market and states clearly on packaging, as well as in marketing materials, that it is an energy drink and is not made for anyone under the age of 18,” the representative continued.

Article continues after ad

“As a brand, our top priority is consumer safety, so we welcome discussions with the FDA or any other organization regarding suggested industry changes they feel are necessary in order to protect consumers.”

To stay updated with everything Logan Paul related, check out our page on the influencer.