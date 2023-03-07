Coffeezilla says Logan Paul still hasn’t refunded CryptoZoo NFTs on Joe Rogan podcast

While guest-starring on Joe Rogans Podcast, Coffeezilla claimed that Logan Paul still hasn’t refunded CryptoZoo NFTs despite a promise to do so in January 2023.

At the end of 2022, YouTube investigator Coffeezilla released a series of videos surrounding Logan Paul’s alleged crypto scam, CryptoZoo.

After a bit of back and forth with Coffeezilla, Logan issued an apology alongside a three-step program to make things right with investors, including offering refunds for the CryptoZoo NFTs.

While guest starring on Joe Rogan’s podcast, Coffeezilla said that Logan Paul has yet to fulfill any of his promises.

Coffeezilla was explaining the CryptoZoo situation on Joe Rogan’s podcast on March 7 when he shared his latest update about how Logan is handling the program so far.

“He hasn’t refunded the NFTs. I’ve actually reached out to him twice. He said he was gonna do it. After he said he was gonna do it, he’s posted nothing — there’s no way to get a refund,” he explained.

“It’s almost been two months now, and there’s been nothing. He said he was gonna refund people, and it’s been radio silence.”

(Topic starts at 5:20 in the video)

Coffeezilla also mentioned that all he wants from Logan and his team is a bit of accountability and for them to follow through with their promises.

Logan hasn’t responded to the comments made by Coffee during the podcast, but we’ll be sure to update you if he does.

