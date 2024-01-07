KSI slammed online for backing Logan Paul amid CryptoZoo refund scandal

KSI has landed himself in hot water after backing his business partner, Logan Paul amid backlash surrounding CryptoZoo’s buyback program.

After an ongoing online investigation by YouTuber ‘Coffeezilla‘, Logan Paul has announced a buyback program for fans who invested in his failed crypto-coin-based game, CryptoZoo.

With the project labeled online as a “scam” that took advantage of and stole millions from Paul’s own fanbase, the American influencer has now launched a website to refund NFT buyers. However, Coffeezilla has since pointed out his own issues with the program, calling it a “massive con”.

Now, business partner and co-founder of Prime, KSI has come under fire for publicly backing Paul following the launch of his buyback program. Tweeting “What will the haters say now?”, KSI was met with a wave of scrutiny, but he chose to double down with an extended post on X (formerly Twitter).

“I feel like Logan is doing the best he possibly can to help those who have been affected by this project,” KSI wrote, claiming that people were “forgetting” Paul’s other more successful projects. “Call me a d***ider/d***eater all you like, but I’m always gonna wanna back my friends and give them the benefit of the doubt.”

Community notes quickly pointed out that “Logan Paul’s buyback only accounts for 12% of damages ($2.3M out of $18.5M of sales)” and that “Accepting the refund will waive your rights to sue Paul or CryptoZoo,” as thousands jumped to call out KSI in the comments.

“I don’t think covering as little as you can and locking a refund behind a waiver is ‘the best he can do’,” one person wrote, encouraging KSI to look into Paul’s other crypto endorsements such as Dink Doink to see the extent of the influencer’s “scummy” NFT track record. “I know he’s your boy but come on now.”

“This tweet does nothing good for you, bro. Logan [is] still a scum bag for the CryptoZoo scandal and you could’ve just left his tweet as that and [been] glad that this stain on your business partner’s reputation is starting to be clean,” another said. A third wrote, “It’s time we [collectively] decide to take the ‘knowledge’ out of ‘KSI’… I decree from this day forth you shall be known as ‘SI.'”

Many have also accused KSI of supporting Paul only due to their ongoing business and shared investment in Prime; “You have a financial [incentive] to ensure Logan isn’t seen as an a**hole.”

