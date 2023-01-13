Logan Paul reveals $1.3M refund program for CryptoZoo investors amid Coffeezilla drama

Logan Paul has posted a video on Twitter apologizing to CryptoZoo investors, while also revealing his 3-step plan for CryptoZoo — including a rewards program to refund disappointed players.

At the end of 2022, YouTuber Coffeezilla uploaded a three-part investigation series surrounding Logan Paul’s infamous CryptoZoo token that many believe was a scam.

The two quickly locked horns as Logan Paul fired back, threatening legal action against Coffeezilla for defamation. Just days later, however, he apologized to Coffee, deleted his videos, and revealed he would take accountability.

Logan has uploaded yet another video rehashing his apology to the YouTuber, as well as revealing his 3-step plan to make things right with those who invested in the project.

Article continues after ad

Logan Paul reveals plans for CryptoZoo in apology video

Posted on January 13, the video quickly went viral on Twitter. In it, Paul revealed his 3-step plan for CryptoZoo.

“Coffeezilla is not a criminal, I called him. I apologized. My initial response to his series was that of fire, ego, and pride. I was defensive because I know I never scammed anyone with this project,” he said. “The fact is, suing Coffeezilla is not going to help Cryptozoo holders so I need to focus my attention there.”

He then revealed his 3-step plan to make things better for existing holders as well as new investors.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Paul continued: “Me and Jeff are going to burn our tokens so we have no financial upside to the game, and it will add value to older tokens. Step two, we want to offer a rewards program for players who are disappointed with the status of the game.”

Article continues after ad

Going on to share the specifics of the rewards program, Logan mentioned that current holders will be able to burn their egg for the mint price, which was 0.1 Ethereum and higher than the current value of the game, meaning investors can get their money back.

For the final step, Logan revealed that they plan on finishing the game as originally promised.

“To say I am disappointed with how this was handled internally is an understatement,” he added. “There’s a full internal investigation going on along with an audit and we’re going to pursue full legal action for whoever needs to be held accountable.”

Article continues after ad

“I’m sorry guys, I apologize for how this has unfolded this far, and I want people to know that they can trust me and that I’ll always take care of the fans…I promise to be transparent and disclose anything that happens in the process.”