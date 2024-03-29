Logan Paul says he had “mental breakdown” amid Cryptozoo drama

Logan Paul has revealed that he had a “mental breakdown” during the controversy surrounding his NFT project, Cryptozoo.

YouTube star Logan Paul has shared his life with journalist Graham Bensinger, opening up about some of the best — and worst — parts of his life for a documentary.

Initially launched back in 2021, Logan’s NFT project Cryptozoo was faced with scrutiny from YouTuber Coffeezilla, who claimed Paul had “scammed” his fans after not launching the game he promised would be a part of the project.

Logan and Graham spoke about the controversy during the documentary, and the influencer shared that he had a “mental breakdown” during the height of the allegations.

“For the first time in my life, I was having suicidal thoughts,” he said. “I was just spiraling, Graham. Spiraling. I was crying, like sobbing … I felt weak, which is uncommon for me. I’m supposed to be the leader.”

(Topic starts at 1:05 in video)

Shortly after Coffeezilla posted his videos about Logan’s Cryptozoo project, the influencer-turned-WWE star shared that he had plans to refund everyone who had invested in the project.

He launched the website to do just that in January 2024, but the window to receive a refund has since closed.