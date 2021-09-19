Is Logan Paul taking a break from boxing? YouTube star spotted in sling after injury

Logan Paul might be forced to take a break from boxing after he — no pun intended — potentially broke his arm. The YouTube star was spotted wearing an arm cast in Berlin, fuelling rumors he could be side-lined from fighting for the foreseeable future.

Logan Paul hasn’t stepped into the ring since going the distance against Floyd Mayweather in June 2021 — not a boxing ring anyway.

He did entertain WWE fans at SummerSlam and Friday Night SmackDown, and there’s been plenty of speculation on who he’ll fight next.

However, his “confirmed” upcoming fight could possibly go on the backburner after he was spotted him wearing a cast.

TMZ photographed Logan wearing a blue cast on his right arm while waiting at Berlin Brandenburg Airport.

They claimed he was on his way to Iceland and was allegedly spotted with a stuffed penguin and golden egg, which could be tied to his CryptoZoo project.

Still, the most significant talking point is the fact that he’s wearing a cast, which will take a few weeks to heal at the very minimum.

If that ends up being the case, the doctors could advise him to avoid fighting for an extended period.

No one knows how it happened, the extent of the injury, or how long it could take to heal. Logan hasn’t talked about it himself, so it’s all speculation until he does.

We’ll update this article with more information once it’s available, including how long he’s expected to be side-lined for.