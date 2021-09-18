Logan Paul & Drake link up to party and the internet is torn

Music icon Drake revealed that he’d linked up with Logan Paul for a brief Instagram snap, but the internet isn’t quite sure how to feel about the pairing.

After rising to the very top of YouTube, Logan Paul has been a lightning rod that splits opinions no matter what he does.

He’s linked up with a whole host of different creators as well, with fans regularly questioning why he’s hanging out with them or vice versa.

The social media star has ventured into the mainstream more recently too, getting into beef with the likes of Jimmy Kimmel and even managing to hang out with Drake on occasion. Though, on the latter of those, the internet still isn’t sure what to think.

On September 17, the Certified Lover Boy artist uploaded an Instagram story of himself hanging out with Logan in London. The rapper didn’t tag the YouTuber or anything, but it was clear they were linking up for something.

It didn’t take long for the image to hit other social media platforms, with plenty of Logan fans bigging him up for chilling with the Canadian rap star.

“This world is crazy. Drake and Logan Paul. Dude stays winning!” said one. “Why is Drake with Logan? Is this going to be a Podcast episode?” quizzed another. “Logan Paul got Drake and Justin Bieber posting him on IG, respect,” added another.

This world is crazy. Drake and Logan Paul. Dude stays winning! pic.twitter.com/gR7xYmIGcy — Jasmin ♐︎🪶 (@AriesKingLogan) September 17, 2021

Logan Paul with drake rn getting the ft for KSI. Agent Logan🤝 — AOTP DELUXE OUT NOW GO STREAM/BUY IT (@GoatSquad23) September 17, 2021

I don't care what anyone says, this pic is fire 🔥 — NARCISSIST🖤✪ (@ArdZenn) September 17, 2021

Of course, it wasn’t all positive. There were plenty of social media users who clowned the link-up – taking shots at Drake for giving Logan some attention.

“Ah hell no WTF is Drake doing lmao,” commented one user. “I knew I was right to not like Drake anymore,” said another while another added: “Drake just be doing anything with anybody.”

I knew I was right to not like Drake anymore — 9.sb (@90sgbm) September 17, 2021

Drake going through it…smh. — 𝐸𝓇𝓃𝑒𝓈𝓉𝑜 𝐼𝐼𝐼 (@Erni3_M) September 18, 2021

Some suggested that Logan might even be helping Drake in the gym, seeing as the rapper was hitting the boxing pads not too long ago.

If it leads to a bigger crossover, though, remains to be seen.