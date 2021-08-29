Logan Paul confirms his next boxing opponent is already decided

Influencer-turned-boxer Logan Paul has revealed that he already knows who he’s planning on fighting next as rumors have run wild about his next opponent.

Plenty of popular social media creators have stepped into the ring over the past few years to try their hand at boxing either each other, or sometimes even professionals, but none are quite so prominent as brothers Jake and Logan Paul.

Ever since Logan fought fellow YouTuber KSI in 2018, the interest in so-called ‘influencer boxing’ has only increased, and both Paul brothers have continued to push ahead by challenging and fighting new opponents.

Logan fought Floyd Mayweather in June 2021 as part of a highly anticipated bout, and ever since then, fans have been wondering who his next opponent will be.

Advertisement

Ahead of Jake’s August 29 fight with Tyron Woodley, Luke Thomas and Brian Campbell from Morning Kombat asked Logan if there’s anything in the works.

After mentioning a rumor that Logan retired after fighting Mayweather, Brian asked the star: “Are you coming back and doing it again?”

Logan quickly responded: “I have to. It’s the most fun thing in the world.” Thomas went on to ask whether there’s “any circumstance in which Tyron Woodley is a future opponent” after he’s done fighting Jake, but the YouTuber quickly shut down that idea.

Topic starts at 7:53

When asked whether he has a name in mind for who he’d like to step into the ring with next, he responded “yeah, I know who it is,” but wasn’t able to reveal the exact identity of his future opponent.

Advertisement

Logan and Anderson Silva have previously expressed interest in fighting each other, with rumors that a huge event was being set up, but nothing has been confirmed, and there are no doubt plenty of other boxers who’d like to step into the ring with the eldest Paul brother.