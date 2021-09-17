Jimmy Kimmel responds after Logan Paul blasts him over “lame” joke

After Logan Paul called out Jimmy Kimmel for his comments comparing the YouTuber to former US President Donald Trump, the talk show host has responded again.

Logan Paul and Jimmy Kimmel’s feud first began on a September 10 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, when the host made a joke about the YouTuber when discussing former president Donald Trump doing commentary for a boxing match between Evander Holyfield and Vitor Belfort.

“Between Logan Paul and Donald Trump, boxing is once again the top source of income for the very worst people in the whole world,” Kimmel said.

However, Logan was certainly not happy about the joke, and brought it up in an episode of his podcast, IMPAULSIVE.

“You f**king a**hole, Jimmy Kimmel!” Paul said. “Honestly Jimmy, f**k you, bro! I’m not — no, f**k that! How are you about to invite me on the show, and have cordial, friendly, familial relationship, and then a year and a half later — when, by the way, I’m doing well,” he added, referring to the fact that he had appeared on the show previously.

He went on to say: “That is the lamest s**t to me,” he continued. “That is so f**king lame. Your writers were so lacking content and creativity that they had to do some lame-a** Paul joke?”

Jimmy Kimmel responds

It didn’t take long for Kimmel to see Paul’s furious reaction, and he ended up inserting the clip into a monologue on September 17.

“I made a joke about him the other night that he did not like at all,” he said, after introducing his “conflict” with the star. He then went on to show Logan’s strong reaction to the comments. “Ah, come on now, had I known you fondly called me JK, I never would have said any of that stuff. I’m sorry LP.”

“I hope we can be bros again, dude, I really do, and I’m sorry about your testicle,” he said, referring to one of the stories Logan told when he appeared on the show, “I forgot about that. You know what? To make up for it, I’m gonna give you one of my testicles.”

It’s certainly been an unlikely feud between the pair, but whether Logan has anything more to say on the matter remains to be seen.