Logan Paul reveals insane amount he spent on NFTs in 2021

YouTuber Logan Paul has stunned fans after revealing the astounding total amount of money he spent on NFTs throughout 2021.

NFTs, or Non-Fungible Tokens, have seen a huge rise in popularity throughout 2020 and 2021, with anything from memes to art pieces going for incredible prices.

TikTok even launched their very own collection of ‘Top Moments’, seeing some of the platforms most viral creators partner up with prominent artists on limited edition NFTs.

YouTuber Logan has shown a particular interest in the world of NFTs throughout 2021, and even launched his own project, CryptoZoo, back in August.

Now, Paul has shared with fans the total amount of money he spent on NFTs alone in 2021, and the figure is insane.

Advertisement

In the screenshot of his end-of-year round-up, it was revealed that he has bought 139 NFTs from 16 collections at a total of $2.645 million.

The highest price he paid was 188.00 ETH and the first collection he bought was World of Women.

began collecting NFTs this year… – acquired 139 total

– spent $2.645M

– first collection: @worldofwomennft 😌 pic.twitter.com/ci7p9TXoRe — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) December 25, 2021

It’s safe to say that Logan has gone all-out on his interest in the phenomenon, not shying away from spending some serious money to purchase over one hundred NFTs.

Although fans don’t know exactly what the YouTuber purchased, he has shared several moments of his journey online along the way.

He’s received some insane offers over the months, even being offered $630,000 for his favorite CryptoPunk, which even he admitted was “insane for a jpeg.”

Advertisement

In August he raised some eyebrows after spending $60,000 and $95,000 to purchase two NFTs that looked like pixelated rocks, again admitting: “I know it’s ridiculous but it’s digital history and I think they’re pretty cool.”

I literally left dinner last night to snag these. $60k and $95k. The first rock NFT on Ethereum @weliketherocks; actually came before the Ether rock. I know it’s ridiculous but it’s digital history and I think they’re pretty cool 😌 pic.twitter.com/0kfELpbyVe — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) August 27, 2021

It doesn’t look like Logan is planning on slowing down on the NFT front, and there’s no doubt there are a number of fans who are excited to see what the YouTuber could end up purchasing next.