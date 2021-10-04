What is TikTok Top Moments? NFT collection with Lil Nas X, Bella Poarch & more

TikTok is launching its first creator-led NFT collection, Top Moments, in collaboration with huge names on the platform like Lil Nas X, Bella Poarch, Brittany Broski, and more.

Over the past couple of years, video-sharing app TikTok has seen a huge uptake in new users, and with that, the platform has become a hotspot for some of the internet’s most viral content.

Some of the most well-known influencers of today have made names for themselves on the app, and their videos have received an enormous amount of attention as a result.

Now, TikTok has announced that it has partnered with some of these big names to produce NFTs (non-fungible tokens) in a collection titled ‘TikTok Top Moments,’ where the creators collaborate with prominent NFT artists on one-of-one and limited edition NFTs.

Which TikTokers are releasing an NFT?

The collection features several popular people who have created some of TikTok’s most viral content, who are collaborating with others to bring the project to fruition.

Notably, Rudy Willingham’s paper stop-motion recreation of rapper Lil Nas X’s hit ‘Call Me By Your Name,’ will be going on sale on October 6, and musician Grimes is partnering with TikTok sensation Bella Poarch and viral ‘Kombucha Girl’ Brittany Broski.

TikTok Top Moments creators

Lil Nas X & Rudy Willingham

Curtis Roach & COIN ARTIST

FNMeka & RTFKT

Gary Vaynerchuck & JessssTheMess & x0r

Bella Poarch & Grimes

Brittany Broski & Grimes

Global Head of Marketing at TikTok, Nick Tran, explained: “As the creator economy continues to grow, we’re continually looking for new and differentiated ways to support our creators. Now, fans can own a moment on TikTok that helped shape the internet while supporting some of their favorite creators.”

Where are TikTok Top Moments available?

TikTok has revealed that the NFTs will be available on Ethereum, and be powered by Immutable X.

Fans can check out the drop site to find out more information about auctions and sales, and the first one to go on sale will be Lil Nas X’s collaboration with Rudy Willingham on October 6.

TikTok explained that: “A series of weekly drops will take place through the end of the month, after which the NFTs can be minted and traded with zero gas fees on the Immutable X Layer-2.”

Many are interested to see how the combination of NFTs and the TikTok community will pan out in the future.