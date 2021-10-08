Top 10 most expensive NFTs ever sold

NFTs, or Non-Fungible Tokens, are growing increasingly popular, as investors and collectors look to get involved in the latest blockchain craze — and some of the prices being paid for these pieces is insane.

NFTs grew wildly in popularity throughout 2021, with art collections worth millions being sold as digital jpegs, and some of the top influencers and celebrities the world over getting involved in the action.

We’ve seen collections like the Bored Ape Yacht Club and CryptoPunks become some of the most expensive pieces of art you could buy, despite outsiders’ thoughts on the idea of digital art.

But which ones are the most expensive? Let’s take a look.

(Note: Prices are in U.S. Dollars due to the fluctuating nature of the Ethereum blockchain. All figures accurate to Ethereum prices at the time of sale.)

10. CryptoPunk #2338 — $4.37m

CryptoPunks were first created in 2017 and now, years later, are the most expensive NFT collection available on the market.

CryptoPunk #2338 is one of five CryptoPunks on this list, showing just how dominant they are in the market.

9. Save Thousands of Lives — $5.23m

Sold on May 8, 2021, this piece was sold at a charity auction to programmer Paul Graham.

It was created by NooraHealth as a means to raise money for new mothers and families in South Asia, training patients’ families to take care of them after they leave the hospital. It’s fair to say this money will be going a long way.

8. Edward Snowden’s Stay Free — $5.4m

Edward Snowden may have been best known for leaking classified information from the NSA as a subtractor for the CIA — but he’s done a great job of bouncing back.

Snowden didn’t pocket the money himself, however. Instead, the sale is meant to benefit the Freedom of the Press Foundation, where Snowden is the president.

7. CryptoPunk #5217 ($5.59m)

CryptoPunk #5217 is an ape with a knitted hat and gold chain, some seriously desirable traits even by CryptoPunk standards.

#5217 is one of the rarest Cryptopunks on the market, ranking at 34th according to rarity.tools, so expect to see this continue to skyrocket over time.

6. Beeple’s Ocean Front — $6m

Beeple is one of the most well-known and well-respected digital artists in the space — and the price tags on his work proves it.

He has two works in the top 10, with Ocean Front depicting an amalgamation of massive containers, a caravan and a tree, stood tall in the middle of the ocean.

5. Beeple’s Crossroad — $6.6m

CROSSROAD

By @beeple The #1/1 from beeple's first NG drop has just resold on the secondary market for $6.6 million. History has just been made. Congrats to beeple and of course to @pablorfraile for the sale. pic.twitter.com/mTYG4VABSw — Spooky Gateway (@niftygateway) February 25, 2021

Beeple’s Crossroad is just a short, 10-second movie of sorts, depicting people walking past a large, fallen body with insults written all over it.

Beeple’s works are so highly respected because they offer something slightly different from the regular NFTs you see — and the price speaks for itself.

4. CryptoPunk #7804 — $7.6m

Yet another CryptoPunk on the list, but certainly not the last. #7804 is one of just nine ‘Alien’ CryptoPunks, with a cool cap, pipe and shades to boot.

This is definitely one you’d be delighted to have minted when it first launched.

3. CryptoPunk #3100 — $7.67m

On March 11, 2021, just one day after 7804 sold, #3100 became even more expensive than its brethren.

Another Alien punk, but this time sporting just a headband, #3100 is the seventh most rare CryptoPunk out there.

2. CryptoPunk #7523 — $11.75m

Blowing all of its CryptoPunk fellows out of the water, #7523 is the third rarest in the collection, and it’s got the price tag to match.

The question now becomes, with two more rare CryptoPunks than #7523, how much more can they really be sold for?

1. Everydays: the First 5000 Days — $69.3m

Another Beeple piece and the single most expensive NFT ever sold — and there’s a good reason for it.

Beeple’s artwork is so high-tier and highly respected within the community, and this piece is essentially a collage of 5000 pieces of his work. Starting from 2007, he pledged to create one piece of art every day, and this is the result. Needless to say, it was worth the effort.

There’s no doubt that NFTs are growing more and more popular as time goes on, but it really begs the question: How high is the ceiling for NFT prices?

Needless to say, if you’re holding any NFTs, you could end up sitting on a pretty sizeable fortune.