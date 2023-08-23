Jidion continues Logan Paul beef with bet on Dillon Danis to repay CryptoZoo victims

JiDion has revealed that he’s putting $100k on Dillon Danis to defeat Logan Paul and will look to pay people affected by the CryptoZoo collapse as he continued ragging on Logan after they clashed backstage at the Prime Card press conference.

There is still over six weeks to go before the Prime Card which features KSI vs Tommy Fury and Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis actually takes place, but there has been a raft of daily trash talk from all sides.

While KSI and Tommy have gone back and forth on their skills, the clashes between Logan and Dillon have been much more personal. Danis has targeted Logan’s fiance, Nina Agdal, and her previous relationships. That also continued into the first press conference for the event, as the former UFC fighter wore a Toy Story beanie hat that was the same as the one Logan wore in his infamous Japanese forest video.

Aside from that, though, Logan also clashed with JiDion after the press conference had concluded. The ImPaulsive host called the YouTube “two-faced” as they traded verbal blows over Logan’s relationship with his brother Jake.

JiDion betting $100k on Dillon Danis to beat Logan Paul

Well, once that confrontation was over, JiDion didn’t let it lie and stated that he is betting big on Danis to beat Logan come October 14.

“So you’re going to defend your brother, but why don’t you defend your brother against KSI since it’s all business?” he said in an Instagram live after the press conference.

“Since it’s all business, you have business to take care of, you gotta pay those people back at CryptoZoo, my man. So this is what it is: Dillon Danis, I got $100k on you my boy. I’m betting 100k on you. If Dillon Danis wins, I’m going to give all my earnings to the CryptoZoo losers.”

If you’re unfamiliar with the CryptoZoo controversy, it was an NFT project started by Logan back in 2021 where people would be able to “breed, collect, and trade” hybrid animals as NFTs.

It went belly up a short while after, with Logan being hit with a class-action lawsuit. He had promised to refund investors for around $1.8 million, but that has yet to have happened.

However, the best pre-fight odds on Danis come in at 5/1, meaning JiDion would only win a third of what is due to be refunded to investors – $600,000. So, hopefully, he finds some better odds.