Logan Paul gets insane $700,000 offer for CryptoPunk NFT

One of the latest NFT crazes sweeping through influencer circles are the CryptoPunks. These innocent-looking pixel portraits can fetch insane prices, and apparently someone offered Logan Paul $700,000 for just one.

You may have seen FaZe Banks selling one of these NFTs just a few days before for over $500,000, but that very well could just be the tip of the iceberg.

That’s because just a couple of days later, Logan Paul apparently one-upped him at the CryptoPunks game – at least in price. On August 3, Logan revealed he’d gotten an offer for more than $600,000 for one of the NFTs.

Just got a $630,000 offer for my favorite Cryptopunk … should I sell ? 😏 pic.twitter.com/YUEWn73gxI — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) August 3, 2021

“Just got a $630,000 offer for my favorite CryptoPunk… should I sell?” Paul posted on Twitter. While anyone in their right mind would probably sell with that offer, Logan apparently decided to hold off.

“A couple months ago, I bought this CryptoPunk. This one’s my favorite, I have a bunch, but this one’s my favorite,” Logan explained. “I just got a bid on it for $632,000, which is insane for a jpeg. But the question is: should I sell it at that price, or should I hold?”

Like we said, anyone who’s not already a multi-millionaire YouTuber-turned-boxing star would probably seriously consider that offer. However, the elder Paul brother chose to hold, even when the price continued to go up.

$700,000 for an NFT