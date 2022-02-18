Lil Uzi Vert is a big xQc fan and roasts Adin Ross: “He’d smack the s**t out of you”

Star rapper Lil Uzi Vert roasted his friend and star streamer Adin Ross during a Twitch broadcast and claimed xQc is a better streamer that even has a more extravagant car.

Although Lil Uzi Vert is known for being one of the most popular rappers on the planet, he’s also dipped his hand into the world of Twitch streaming.

He’s known to pop up on Adin Ross’ stream from time to time, as the two have formed a friendship that has hilariously played out on the live streaming site.

While the two enjoying roasting each other, Uzi hit Adin hard this time, claiming fellow star streamer xQc outshines him on the platform – and is richer, too.

Lil Uzi roasts Adin Ross and praises xQc

Uzi was streaming with Adin Ross on February 17 when the two started going at it.

“The f**k you talking about? Shut your b***h ass up”, Ross shouted at Uzi.

“xQc? He looks like he’d smack the s**t out of you,” the rapper replied. “And he’s got a better car, too. He’s better than you. I’m about to start f**kin’ with him.”

Uzi was also impressed that xQc bought a McLaren, though the streamer can’t drive it due to not having a driver’s license.

This isn’t the first time he praised xQc, as he previously declared him the “number one” streamer on all of Twitch. With xQc’s viewership numbers and streaming hours at the very top, it’s no wonder he was impressed.

Lil Uzi Vert continues to pop up on Adin’s channel, leaving fans hopeful one day he will start streaming on his own page.