Adin Ross slams “crazy” stream sniper for finding his location mid-drive

Kick star Adin Ross has hit out at a “crazy” stream sniper who found his exact location during a recent IRL live stream.

Adin Ross has quickly grown to become one the biggest streamers in the world. After being hit with a permanent ban from Twitch earlier this year, the streaming star jumped ship. Signing exclusively with the new Stake-backed Kick — he’s since sat on the throne as the platform’s king with the most followers.

However, being one of the most popular broadcasters in the world hasn’t come without its problems, with him frequently being swatted within just minutes of starting a stream.

On the other hand, and much like the rest of the biggest creators, Adin has to deal with his fair share of stream snipers, where recently, the Kick star couldn’t help but put them on blast.

Adin Ross reacts to “crazy” stream sniper

During an August 31 live stream, the 22-year-old was reacting to viewer-submitted clips through his discord, where one fan submitted a TikTok from a stream sniper — immediately leaving the Kick star rather unimpressed.

The TikTok showed the stream sniper watching a recent IRL broadcast live, before suddenly turning their camera to the window, where they proceeded to zoom in on Adin’s exact location as he drove past.

Watching the video with a blank expression, Adin’s face immediately said it all before he lashed out at the “crazy” stream sniper.

“Yeah bro, like this is crazy bro,” he said. “This is crazy as f**k bro. This is beyond crazy dude.” The streamer added: “That’s crazy dude. That is not even funny, it’s crazy.”

While they’re more often than not harmless, thankfully, Adin always has security close by in case of any confrontation.