Adin Ross reveals DM Drake sent after following him on stream

Adin Ross has revealed the message he received from Drake after the Canadian rap icon followed him during his June 22 stream.

As he’s risen up the ranks of the livestreaming world, Adin Ross has had his fair share of crossovers with the music world. He’s had the likes of Tory Lanez and Lil Yachty make regular appearances on his streams in the past.

He was also planning to stream with Kanye West back at the end of 2022. However, that was scrapped as Kanye came under fire for “hate speech” towards the Jewish community and was subsequently dropped by a number of brands, including Adidas. Though, Adin is still planning on making it happen at some point.

The Kick streamer has also gotten pretty in with Drake, especially now seeing as they both have a partnership with Stake. While he hasn’t put a press on the Hotline Bling rapper to join him on stream, Drake is clearly a fan and has been watching his streams.

Adin Ross responds to Drake DM’ing him during Kick stream

In fact, during Adin’s June 22 stream, Trainwreck informed him that Drake was watching along and, finally, had started following him on Instagram.

While some streamers might have had a wild reaction to being recognized and contacted by Drake, Adin was a little more lowkey about it.

“He DM’d me but I didn’t see he followed me,” Adin said, before opening up his Instagram to see what Drake had messaged him. “He said LOL, you know we twins! Drizzy Drake with the follow. My Jewish brother, Aubrey.”

Some viewers suggested Adin was being a little too cool and could have let himself celebrate a bit. Though, as noted, it’s not his first rodeo when it comes to being tight with musicians.

Seeing as Drake has been getting more involved with Kick, even donating to streamers recently, it wouldn’t be a shock to see the pair eventually link up.