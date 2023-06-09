xQc responds to Adin Ross’ demand that Hasan kill himself: “Lame as f**k”

Twitch star Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel has shared his thoughts on Adin Ross’ recent tirade on social media, in which he urged streamer Hasan to “kill himself,” condemning what the Kick streamer said.

Adin Ross has never strayed from controversy or saying exactly what is on his mind, for better or for worse.

However, on June 7, Adin was accused of going too far and came under serious fire after begging Hasan to kill himself, and making other threats, in a series of tweets that have since been removed for violating Twitter rules.

This came just a day after he posted a video in which he gave away over $400,000 worth of cash and gifts to friends and family.

Immediately, Adin’s tweets started to go viral, with fans and critics alike sharing their thoughts. Naturally, this meant that his fellow streamers started to share their thoughts on the situation.

xQc slams Adin’s tweets

One of those who reacted was xQc, who was clearly not impressed by Adin’s comments, speaking about them during his livestream.

“The tweet is f**king weird,” he said. “Well, it’s not weird, it’s just not right. Straight up. You can say ‘Soft, L,’ but past events overall have made me realize that wishing permanent something on somebody, or asking them to do it, it’s not right. I don’t like it.”

He went on to say that he’s “never even come close” to saying it, because he thinks “it’s lame as f**k.”

Hasan and Adin never really have seen eye-to-eye, but many have criticized his comments, though the Kick star has not shown any remorse for what he said.

This came not long after Adin said that Hasan and Mizkif were both banned from Kick, with Hasan calling him a “gremlin” in return.