Lil Uzi Vert’s baffled after being hit with classic Twitch joke

Popular rapper Lil Uzi Vert made a rookie mistake and was hit with a classic Twitch joke after he teamed up with Adin Ross for a stream.

Adin Ross has recently bridged the gap between mainstream rappers and Twitch streaming culture. The streamer with over 5.1M followers has collaborated with the likes of Polo G, Lil Yachty, Zias, and many more.

Most recently, the streamer brought rapping sensation Lil Uzi Vert onto his stream.

With it being Uzi’s first appearance on Twitch, the rapper was caught off guard with some unexpected, but classic streaming jokes.

During the stream on November 20, Lil Uzi went from Facetiming YouTubers to freestyling, and he even dyed Adin’s hair green. Donations over a certain amount would be read out loud by a text-to-speech bot, which, of course, the viewers took advantage of to ask the rapper questions.

However, one donator’s message was a bit different and featured a classic Twitch joke that caught the rapper completely off guard.

“Hey Uzi, thank you for helping my social stigma. The only way I’ve been able to talk to people is through music and especially yours! Stigma d*ck in your mouth Uzi baby, love you,” the donation message read.

Lil Uzi was left stunned by the joke and blamed Adin Ross: “I ain’t going to lie, you’ve got these people like this, you.”

Naturally, some viewers couldn’t help but laugh at the joke, filling the chat with laughs and emotes, celebrating catching the rapper out. He won’t be the first, nor the last, person to be hit with the classic joke.