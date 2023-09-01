Adin Ross supposedly “flaked” on Drake and the internet is roasting him

Kick star Adin Ross apparently “flaked” out on meeting Drake — and the internet can’t stop roasting him for missing out on meeting such an esteemed artist.

Adin Ross is one of Kick’s top broadcasters, exclusively moving to the platform earlier this year after being handed a permanent ban from Twitch.

In his time as a top-tier streamer, Ross has had his fair share of interactions with mainstream celebrities — most recently getting into it with boxing champ Floyd Mayweather during an IRL stream.

However, he also had the opportunity to shake hands with none other than famous rapper Drake… but it looks like he missed out on his chance to meet the one and only Champagne Papi.

YouTube: Adin Live Adin Ross had the chance to meet Drake – but he couldn’t make it.

Adin Ross roasted for “flaking” on Drake

During an August 31 stream, it was revealed during a phone call that Ross had actually gotten an opportunity to hang out with Drake on his “It’s All a Blur” tour.

This tour has already been an explosive one for Drake, who inadvertently made a woman famous after she threw her bra on stage and ended up securing a deal with Playboy as a result.

Unfortunately, Ross couldn’t make it due to being sick — but that didn’t stop his manager from absolutely roasting him during their phone call.

“Yeah, he’s sick, guys,” his manager said sarcastically. “He’s been sick for a week. Even though he was supposed to be at Drake’s tour the last couple days. Drake personally invited him to his show, and this idiot is f*ckin’ sick. He’s making up excuses.”

Although Ross was adamant that he’s currently ill, that didn’t stop his manager from reminding him that he “flaked” on one of the biggest names in rap.

That’s not all; once the news broke online, commenters across the internet couldn’t help but be stunned that Ross had to miss out on such a major opportunity.

This latest news comes after another eye-opening phone call from his manager earlier this year, who claimed that celebrities and other top personalities wouldn’t collaborate with him due to controversial guests he’s had on his streams in the past.

