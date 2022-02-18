Julia Fox responds to TikTok trend roasting her ‘Uncut Gems’ pronunciation

Actor Julia Fox has responded to people on TikTok mocking her pronunciation of ‘Uncut Gems’ in her appearance on an episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast.

These days, when a meme starts going viral online, the chances are that it came from TikTok. With so many users on the platform, it doesn’t take long for people to create viral trends and jokes out of even the smallest things.

Actor Julia Fox is at the center of the latest meme to take over the platform, after she appeared on Alex Cooper’s wildly popular ‘Call Her Daddy’ podcast.

In a conversation about whether Julia considered herself ex-boyfriend Kanye West’s muse, she responded: “I was Josh Safdie’s muse when he wrote Uncut Gems.”

Viewers immediately caught on to Julia’s slightly bizarre pronunciation of ‘Uncut Gems’ and started making videos responding to the viral clip.

Some tried to do their best impression of the actor’s voice, with others revealing that they can’t stop saying the short phrase after hearing it so many times on their For You Page.

After these videos garnered hundreds of thousands of likes and views on TikTok, Julia herself finally responded to the viral meme in an Instagram comment underneath a compilation of impersonations.

“Omggggg I was stoned leave me alone!!!! Hahahahahah,” she wrote, alongside several laughing emojis.

Julia played Julia De Fiore in ‘Uncut Gems,’ the 2019 crime thriller directed by Josh and Benny Safdie.

People loved the star’s hilarious response to the memes about her, and it has quickly become one of people’s favorite viral moments of the month.

Videos of people imitating her pronunciation are continuing to garner hundreds of thousands of likes across TikTok as more people stumble across the original Call Her Daddy clip.