Lil Uzi Vert praises xQc for being “number one” Twitch streamer

Popular rapper Lil Uzi Vert has been dipping into the Twitch world recently, and after a conversation with xQc, he gave the streamer some pretty high praise.

For years now, celebrities from all different avenues have been getting involved with Twitch in one way or another. Some will have their own channels that they regularly stream on like a normal streamer, while others will only go live on rare occasions.

In the case of Lil Uzi Vert, he’s been linking up with Twitch streamers Adin Ross and Trainwrecks to appear on their streams, rather than start-up one of his own.

His initial appearances have had their ups and downs – with the rapper being trolled by Ross’ viewers. His chat with Trainwrecks also incorporated some of Train’s longtime pals, including xQc, PokeLawls, and Andy Milonakis. Though, it was xQc who earned the highest praise from Lil Uzi Vert.

The Canadian streamer spoke to the rapper about a few different topics, but it was on the subject of creativity and being original that got them on the same wavelength. The pair touched on being innovative and too early with some concepts that people don’t quite understand until someone else takes it and runs with it.

They noted how it can happen in both the music and streaming worlds, and xQc finished making his point about being someone who leads trends rather than following them, Uzi had to dap him up with praise

“I’m not going to lie, bro. I’m kind of glad I talked to you,” the rapper said. “I ain’t going to lie. Trainwreck, you got some cool friends. He’s cool. This guy, I can really tell that he’s number one at what he does.”

Some Twitch users will still give the honor of being Twitch’s top dog to Tyler ‘Ninja’ Blevins, given he comfortably has the most followers on the platform, though others will argue it is whoever has the most subscribers at any given time.

xQc regularly brings in the most viewers and inspires trends, so there is argument for him too, and it’s one that’s got the backing of Lil Uzi Vert now.