Landon Barker responds to claims his new song is about Charli D’Amelio & Lil Huddy

Landon Barker is clearing up rumors that one of his unreleased songs is about his girlfriend Charli D’Amelio and her ex-boyfriend, Chase Hudson.

Landon Barker got together with TikTok queen Charli D’Amelio back in Summer 2022, but their romance has been plagued with drama from the get go.

At first, it looked like Chase Hudson (aka Lil Huddy) wasn’t a huge fan of their relationship. Charli and Chase used to date, and although they broke up in 2020, it seemed like they were still close (with some fans thinking they were actually dating on the low).

Chase also used to be friends with Landon… until Landon started dating Charli, which appears to have caused some tension between the two ex-buddies.

In fact, Hudson appeared to directly call out both Charli and Landon in one of his songs, ‘All The Things I Hate About You,’ where he seemed to call his ex-girlfriend a “bad liar” and a “homie hopper.”

Ever since then, Barker has been beefing with Hudson on social media, even saying he wanted to make a diss track on Chase alongside TikTok star Josh Richards at one point.

Landon Barker teases new song and fans are convinced it’s about Chase and Charli

Although things have quieted down in the past month or so, fans are once again in an uproar after Landon teased one of his unreleased songs on Instagram — the lyrics of which are convincing some listeners that the track is about Chase Hudson.

“I was friends with your ex, you were with him when we met / Guess he hasn’t found out yet, but I know he’s gonna kill me when he sees me with you,” the song goes.

At first glance, it appears fairly cut and dry that Landon’s song is about Charli and Chase — but he’s denying any connection with the ex-couple in his lyrics, despite viral fan theories.

“You guys are taking this out of context,” he wrote in a comment on the ‘TeaTokTalk’ Instagram page in response to fans. “I made this song a year ago and just shared it for fun. It has nothing to do with past situations, just me making music!”

That’s not all; Barker also claimed that the song was actually inspired by Machine Gun Kelly’s song, ‘my ex’s best friend,’ which he attempted to recreate in his own way.

“This song’s inspiration was the MGK song ‘my ex’s best friend,'” he added in another comment. “That’s what we tried to recreate.”

This isn’t the first time someone involved in this particular love triangle has had to clarify rumors stemming from their own song lyrics; back in 2022, Charli had to clear up fan theories about her debut song, ‘If You Ask Me To,’ claiming that the track wasn’t about Lil Huddy.

For now, it doesn’t seem like Chase has reacted to the song — at least not publicly, leaving this beef open for another dramatic chapter in the future.