Are Charli D'Amelio and Chase Hudson dating? TikTokers finally respond to rumors - Dexerto

TikTok stars Charli D’Amelio and Chase Hudson infamously broke up back in 2020, but their recent music video has some fans wondering if they aren’t secretly dating again.

Charli and Chase are like two peas in a pod to TikTok fans. The two became quite a popular couple in 2020 before they split up a few months later, initially appearing to end their relationship on good terms.

However, months after their split, Charli unintentionally started “dramageddon” on social media by hinting that Chase had kissed Nessa Barrett while they’d been in the “talking” stage again.

It seems like the two have patched things up, though; since then, they’ve bought matching friendship rings and even went on vacation together, but that’s not the reason why some fans think these two might have sparked an undercover romance.

The two filmed a music video in mid-April 2021 for Hudson’s “America’s Sweetheart” song, which he claimed had been inspired by his past relationship with Charli.

Considering the song’s message and its adorable music video, it comes as little surprise that fans are raising their eyebrows — but both influencers are adamant that they are not in a romantic relationship of any kind.

In two separate interviews with paparazzi, both Charli and Chase denied that they were dating, with Chase exasperatedly answering, “We’re not dating, we’re just friends.”

Charli had a similar answer, simply responding to curious paps: “We’re friends!”

As for their apparent chemistry on the set of their music video, Charli explained it away as them simply being “close.”

Whatever the case may be, it’s clear that these stars are bent on keeping whatever they’ve got going on out of the limelight. Let’s just hope it ends up in a better spot than Bryce Hall and Addison Rae’s love life — if they are, indeed, dating.

Right now, it appears that Charli and Chase are focusing on their friendship as they navigate their burgeoning careers in what is undoubtedly a busy time in their lives, and we can’t blame them for keeping things on the down low.