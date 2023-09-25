Did Charli D’Amelio break up with Landon Barker? TikTok star speaks out amid rumors

Season 3 of the D’Amelio Show teased that TikTok star Charli D’Amelio had relationship troubles with boyfriend Landon Barker — but did these two really break up? Here’s what we know so far.

Charli D’Amelio is TikTok’s second-most followed influencer, boasting over 151 million followers on the video-sharing app.

As such a prominent online figure, Charli’s love life has been a major point of interest for fans. Currently, Charli is dating Landon Barker, son of Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker — but their relationship might be in jeopardy.

Article continues after ad

In fact, breakup rumors have plagued the celebrity couple ever since the pair first debuted their romance back in summer 2022… and now, it’s looking more likely than ever that there’s trouble brewing in paradise.

Article continues after ad

Instagram: landonasherbarker Charli and Landon have been dating since Summer 2022.

Charli D’Amelio opens up about Landon Barker breakup rumors

A teaser for Season 3 of the D’Amelio show appeared to tease some potential drama for Charli and Landon’s relationship. In the ad, Charli says: “Landon and I are in a relationship. In the public eye, there’s a lot of pressure.”

Article continues after ad

That’s not all; the trailer then shows Charli and Landon embracing, with Charli saying: “If you keep one more secret from me, I’m going to meltdown.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Some fans took this to mean that Landon has been keeping secrets from Charli, and that a breakup was imminent for the couple. However, it doesn’t look like these two stars have broken up in spite of the rumors.

Article continues after ad

In fact, both Landon and Charli have basically confirmed that they’re still together in separate interviews. During a conversation with Toofab, Charli opened up about her relationship with Barker, saying that “right now everything’s great,” and “I’m so happy with how far we’ve come and where we are now, and excited about whatever comes next in this journey with the two of us.”

Article continues after ad

(Topic begins at 4:00)

Earlier, Barker opened up on his relationship with Charli on the Lightweights podcast, explaining that they don’t feel the need to constantly post about their relationship online — something he said was a stark contrast to her past relationship with ex-boyfriend Chase Hudson.

Article continues after ad

Thus far, it looks like this TikTok-famous couple is still together in spite of the rumors surrounding them online… something that similarly plagued Dixie’s now-defunct relationship with ex-boyfriend Noah Beck.